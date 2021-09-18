US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

- Trainer: A. Fabre, France
"Spencer will deliver him late, making full use of the long straight at Belmont Park"
Harajuku to score for Fabre
Race 9 22:14 Belmont Park - Harajuku
I am going to side with Harajuku in this fascinating contest on the inner turf course.
This beautifully bred Deep Impact filly finished a close fourth to Rumi in a Group 2 at Deauville last month. She held every chance a furlong from home, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. Earlier this year she was not beaten far by Joan Of Arc in the French Oaks, which reads well in the context of this race.
She has yet to race on ground this quick, but the New York area has seen plenty of rain, and the turf course is in great shape. Trainer Andre Fabre does not have many runners here, but with $700k on the line it is well worth taking a shot. Nice to see Stephane Pasquier fly in to take the ride. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.
Yibir and Spencer to claim $1m prize
Race 10 22:45 Belmont Park - Yibir
Yibir should go close in this mouthwatering race on the Widener turf.
The Dubawi gelding put in a much improved effort when beating The Mediterranean in the Great Voltigeur at York last month. He swept to the front a furlong from home, and settled the matter in a few strides. This was a super effort and comes in to this race in great heart. He has had issues in the past, but looks a different horse now.
Regular rider James Doyle is riding at Newbury so Jamie Spencer takes the ride, and has an excellent chance of capturing the eye-popping $1m purse. Spencer will deliver him late, making full use of the long straight at Belmont Park. Bolshoi Ballet is the obvious danger, but disappointed when finishing fourth at the Spa last month. BSP is recommended.
