To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Yibir Belmont Park
Can Yibir follow up his recent Great Voltigeur win at Belmont Park ?

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the outstanding card at Belmont Park featuring the $1m Jockey Club Derby...

"Spencer will deliver him late, making full use of the long straight at Belmont Park"

Back Yibir Race 10 in the 22:45 at Belmont Park @ BSP

Harajuku to score for Fabre

Race 9 22:14 Belmont Park - Harajuku

I am going to side with Harajuku in this fascinating contest on the inner turf course.

This beautifully bred Deep Impact filly finished a close fourth to Rumi in a Group 2 at Deauville last month. She held every chance a furlong from home, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. Earlier this year she was not beaten far by Joan Of Arc in the French Oaks, which reads well in the context of this race.

She has yet to race on ground this quick, but the New York area has seen plenty of rain, and the turf course is in great shape. Trainer Andre Fabre does not have many runners here, but with $700k on the line it is well worth taking a shot. Nice to see Stephane Pasquier fly in to take the ride. Anything around 5.04/1 will do.

Yibir and Spencer to claim $1m prize

Race 10 22:45 Belmont Park - Yibir

Yibir should go close in this mouthwatering race on the Widener turf.

The Dubawi gelding put in a much improved effort when beating The Mediterranean in the Great Voltigeur at York last month. He swept to the front a furlong from home, and settled the matter in a few strides. This was a super effort and comes in to this race in great heart. He has had issues in the past, but looks a different horse now.

Regular rider James Doyle is riding at Newbury so Jamie Spencer takes the ride, and has an excellent chance of capturing the eye-popping $1m purse. Spencer will deliver him late, making full use of the long straight at Belmont Park. Bolshoi Ballet is the obvious danger, but disappointed when finishing fourth at the Spa last month. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +68.59

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Harajuku Race 9 in the 22:14 at Belmont Park @ 5.04/1
Back Yibir Race 10 in the 22:45 at Belmont Park @ BSP

Belmont Park (US) 18th Sep (R9 1m3f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 September, 10.14pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Creative Flair
Higher Truth
Baby Blythe
Be Up
Madone
Shantisara
Harajuku
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 18th Sep (R10 1m4f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 18 September, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tango Tango Tango
Yibir
Tokyo Gold
Soldier Rising
Step Dancer
Experienced
Slicked Back
Bolshoi Ballet
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips