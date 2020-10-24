To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Wicked Happy Belmont Park
Today's best bet Wicked Happy runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Somelikeithotbrown won easily. Nick is back at Belmomt Park with two more selections...

"I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP"

Back Wicked Happy Race 7 at BSP in the 20:55 at Belmont Park

Vitesse to deliver

Race 6 20:22 Belmont Park - Vitesse

Vitesse should go close in this interesting $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This lightly raced gelding finished a distant second in a $25k non-winner of two over this course in June. He made a five-wide move at the entrance to the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. Michelle Nevin is a gifted trainer and places her horses where they can be competitive. I think she has found the ideal spot for him and a big run is expected. His work tab is solid and the talented Manny Franco has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Wicked Happy to laugh at rivals

Race 7 20:55 Belmont Park - Wicked Happy

Wicked Happy is my idea of the winner of this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This filly put in a much-improved effort when finishing third against better over this course earlier this month. She met a bit of traffic on the home turn, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. This was a super effort, and is entitled to take another step forward. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +98.34

This week so far...

Staked: 11

Returned: 5.25

Recommended bets

Back Vitesse Race 6 at BSP in the 20:22 at Belmont Park
Back Wicked Happy Race 7 at BSP in the 20:55 at Belmont Park

