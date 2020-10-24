US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Vitesse to deliver

Race 6 20:22 Belmont Park - Vitesse

Vitesse should go close in this interesting $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This lightly raced gelding finished a distant second in a $25k non-winner of two over this course in June. He made a five-wide move at the entrance to the straight, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. Michelle Nevin is a gifted trainer and places her horses where they can be competitive. I think she has found the ideal spot for him and a big run is expected. His work tab is solid and the talented Manny Franco has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Wicked Happy to laugh at rivals

Race 7 20:55 Belmont Park - Wicked Happy

Wicked Happy is my idea of the winner of this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This filly put in a much-improved effort when finishing third against better over this course earlier this month. She met a bit of traffic on the home turn, but put in some good work in the closing stages and was not beaten all that far. This was a super effort, and is entitled to take another step forward. I think she is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing her at BSP.