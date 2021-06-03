US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Firenze Fire to torch rivals

Race 7 21:07 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire

I am going to stick with Firenze Fire in this Grade 2 on the main track.

This high class six-year-old has done this column plenty of favours in the past. Last time out over this course he won the Grade 3 Runhappy Stakes in great style from front running Chateau. He won this race last year along with the Grade 2 Vosburgh, before finishing a gallant third to Whitmore in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

He will face a stiff challenge from Flagstaff, but is a six time course winner and comes in to this race in cracking form. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Thundering Nights to upset for Ireland

Race 9 22:15 Belmont Park - Thundering Nights

Thundering Nights could run well at a big price in this Grade 2 over 10 furlongs.

I am delighted that Joseph O'Brien decided to send this daughter of Night of Thunder to contest this $750k race. It really is a shame that more trainers from Europe are not contesting these races with this kind of prize money at stake. At the Curragh last month she finished a close second to Broome in a competitive Group 3. She took the lead a furlong out, but was caught close home. The winner has since won, and was headed on the line in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month. The form is rock solid, and there has been plenty of rain at the track which will help. BSP is recommended.