To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Thundering Nights Belmont Park
Joseph O'Brien saddles Thundering Nights in the Grade 2 New York Stakes at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark at the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival when his only selection Following Sea won. Nick heads back to the New York track with two more fancies...

"The form is rock solid, and there has been plenty of rain at the track which will help"

Back Thundering Nights Race 9 at BSP in the 22:15 at Belmont Park

Firenze Fire to torch rivals

Race 7 21:07 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire

I am going to stick with Firenze Fire in this Grade 2 on the main track.

This high class six-year-old has done this column plenty of favours in the past. Last time out over this course he won the Grade 3 Runhappy Stakes in great style from front running Chateau. He won this race last year along with the Grade 2 Vosburgh, before finishing a gallant third to Whitmore in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.
He will face a stiff challenge from Flagstaff, but is a six time course winner and comes in to this race in cracking form. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Thundering Nights to upset for Ireland

Race 9 22:15 Belmont Park - Thundering Nights

Thundering Nights could run well at a big price in this Grade 2 over 10 furlongs.

I am delighted that Joseph O'Brien decided to send this daughter of Night of Thunder to contest this $750k race. It really is a shame that more trainers from Europe are not contesting these races with this kind of prize money at stake. At the Curragh last month she finished a close second to Broome in a competitive Group 3. She took the lead a furlong out, but was caught close home. The winner has since won, and was headed on the line in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month. The form is rock solid, and there has been plenty of rain at the track which will help. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +44.75

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 8

Returned: 3.0

Recommended bets

Back Firenze Fire Race 7 at 3.55/2 in the 21:07 at Belmont Park
Back Thundering Nights Race 9 at BSP in the 22:15 at Belmont Park

Belmont (US) 4th Jun (R7 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 4 June, 9.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Firenze Fire
Flagstaff
Big Engine
American Power
Looking At Bikinis
Wicked Trick
Phat Man
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 4th Jun (R9 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Friday 4 June, 10.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magic Attitude
Virginia Joy
Micheline
My Sister Nat
Harveys Lil Goil
Civil Union
Mean Mary
Antoinette
Thundering Nights
Traipsing
Mutamakina
Always Shopping
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips