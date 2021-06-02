To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Sweet Bye and Bye Belmont Park
Today's best bet Sweet Bye and Bye runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads to Belmont Park with two selections from the quality card...

"This is tougher, but comes in to this race in great heart and has been working brilliantly down in Florida"

Back Sweet Bye and Bye Race 6 at BSP in the 22:43 at Belmont Park

Following Sea the big improver

Race 3 21:09 Belmont Park - Following Sea

Following Sea can upset short priced favourite Reinvestment Risk in this fascinating allowance race on the main track.

This Runhappy colt was most impressive when beating Happymac in a Maiden Special Weight at Oaklawn Park last month. He flew out of the gate, and was allowed to coast home inside the final furlong to win with any amount in hand. This was a huge effort, and appears to have a bright future ahead of him. The water is deeper, but is open to significant improvement. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Sweet Bye and Bye to wave goodbye to his rivals

Race 6 22:43 Belmont Park - Sweet Bye and Bye

Sweet Bye and Bye should go close in this competitive Grade 3 on the Widener Turf.

This consistent mare beat Feel Glorious in a Stakes race at Gulfstream Park in March. She swept to the front inside the final furlong, and pulled clear to win easily. This was only her second start for new trainer Saffie Joseph and is clearly thriving.

This is tougher, but comes in to this race in great heart and has been working brilliantly down in Florida. She will have every assistance in the the saddle from Irad Ortiz. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +42.75

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 6

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Following Sea Race 3 at 3.02/1 in the 21:09 at Belmont Park
Back Sweet Bye and Bye Race 6 at BSP in the 22:43 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 3rd Jun (R3 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Thursday 3 June, 9.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wudda U Think Now
Trash Talker
Following Sea
Life Changer
Atlantic Road
Reinvestment Risk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 3rd Jun (R6 7f Grd 3)

Show Hide

Thursday 3 June, 10.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Publication
Sweet Bye And Bye
Subsidiary
Change Of Control
Madeleine Must
Piedi Bianchi
Illhandalthecash
Regal Glory
Aunt Kat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips