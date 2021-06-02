US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Following Sea the big improver

Race 3 21:09 Belmont Park - Following Sea

Following Sea can upset short priced favourite Reinvestment Risk in this fascinating allowance race on the main track.

This Runhappy colt was most impressive when beating Happymac in a Maiden Special Weight at Oaklawn Park last month. He flew out of the gate, and was allowed to coast home inside the final furlong to win with any amount in hand. This was a huge effort, and appears to have a bright future ahead of him. The water is deeper, but is open to significant improvement. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Sweet Bye and Bye to wave goodbye to his rivals

Race 6 22:43 Belmont Park - Sweet Bye and Bye

Sweet Bye and Bye should go close in this competitive Grade 3 on the Widener Turf.

This consistent mare beat Feel Glorious in a Stakes race at Gulfstream Park in March. She swept to the front inside the final furlong, and pulled clear to win easily. This was only her second start for new trainer Saffie Joseph and is clearly thriving.

No. 2 (2) Sweet Bye And Bye (Usa) Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jnr, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

This is tougher, but comes in to this race in great heart and has been working brilliantly down in Florida. She will have every assistance in the the saddle from Irad Ortiz. BSP is recommended.