US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Ava's Grace to shine

Race 6 20:34 Belmont Park - Ava's Grace

Ava's Grace is an interesting runner in this fascinating Stakes race on the Widener turf.

This Laoban filly finished second to Pauline's Pearl in the Grade 3 Apple Blossom on the main track at Oaklawn. She made most of the running and was only just denied close home. This was a huge effort, and has been given time to recover from her exertions. Trainer Robertino Diodoro tries her on turf and has the pedigree to handle it. The shorter trip will suit, and am expecting a big run. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Step Dancer to stroll home

Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Step Dancer

Step Dancer should go close in this Stakes race on the Widener turf.

This colt finished third to Good Old Boy in a $40k optional claimer last month. He made a strong eight wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was only a neck behind at the finish. This was an excellent effort, as he covered an awful lot of ground. He has some solid form, notably when finishing third to the smart Fire At Will in the Grade 2 Pilgrim last year. Veteran trainer Barclay Tagg should have him spot on for this, and the talented Dylan Davis has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.