US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Step Dancer Belmont Park
Today's best bet Step Dancer runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Cotton won at Belmont Park. Nick returns to the New York track with two more selections...

"He has some solid form, notably when finishing third to the smart Fire At Will in the Grade 2 Pilgrim last year"

Back Step Dancer Race 9 at BSP in the 22:12 at Belmont Park

Ava's Grace to shine

Race 6 20:34 Belmont Park - Ava's Grace

Ava's Grace is an interesting runner in this fascinating Stakes race on the Widener turf.

This Laoban filly finished second to Pauline's Pearl in the Grade 3 Apple Blossom on the main track at Oaklawn. She made most of the running and was only just denied close home. This was a huge effort, and has been given time to recover from her exertions. Trainer Robertino Diodoro tries her on turf and has the pedigree to handle it. The shorter trip will suit, and am expecting a big run. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Step Dancer to stroll home

Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Step Dancer

Step Dancer should go close in this Stakes race on the Widener turf.

This colt finished third to Good Old Boy in a $40k optional claimer last month. He made a strong eight wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was only a neck behind at the finish. This was an excellent effort, as he covered an awful lot of ground. He has some solid form, notably when finishing third to the smart Fire At Will in the Grade 2 Pilgrim last year. Veteran trainer Barclay Tagg should have him spot on for this, and the talented Dylan Davis has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +48.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 10

Returned: 15.62

Recommended bets

Back Ava’s Grace Race 6 at 4.57/2 in the 20:34 at Belmont Park
Belmont Park (US) 19th Jun (R6 7f Stks)

Saturday 19 June, 8.34pm

Show Me The Honey
Proper Grammar
Shaker Shack
Sport Model
Funwhileitlasted
Big Time Lady
Adriatic Rose
Shesadirtydancer
Lot Of Honey
Avas Grace
Beach Banker
Belmont Park (US) 19th Jun (R9 7f Stks)

Saturday 19 June, 10.12pm

Devious Mo
Dancing Buck
Thunderbird Cafe
Ocala Dream
King Moonracer
Dreamers Disease
The King Cheek
Market Alert
Jacks American Pie
Barrage
Hold The Salsa
Its Gravy
Step Dancer
Sinful Dancer
Gods Will
