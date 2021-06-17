US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Cotton the natural choice

Race 6 20:34 Belmont Park - Cotton

Cotton is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the Widener turf.

This gelding finished second to Thunderbird Cafe in a similar event over six furlongs last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was an excellent effort and should move forward. Trainer Mark Casse stretches him out to the mile distance, which is a positive move. His work tab is strong and Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.



Schokolade a tasty price

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Schokolade

Schokolade should run well at a decent price in this first level allowance race on the inner turf.

This three-year-old disappointed when finishing down the field behind Winners Laugh in a similar event on the main track. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when pressure was applied. This run was too bad to be true and is best forgotten. He had previously finished second to the progressive Lobsta, which reads well in the context of this race. Interestingly trainer Bill Mott tries him on turf. His pedigree does not scream turf, but it would be foolish to second guess Mott. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.