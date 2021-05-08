US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Twilight Gleaming to shine

Race 4 19:35 Belmont Park - Twilight Gleaming

Twilight Gleaming should open her account in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This filly finished second to Shesgotattitude on debut at Keeneland last month. She met interference at the start but recovered to finish with interest. This was a decent effort for the main track, but is bred for the turf. She is by National Defense and is out of a Dansili Dam, so enough said. I am expecting a much improved effort and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Schokolade a tasty dish

Race 6 20:45 Belmont Park - Schokolade

I am going to take a chance with Schokolade in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This Grey son of Bayern finished a close second to the progressive Lobsta in a similar event at Aqueduct in March. He looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but ran out of petrol and was caught close home. This was an excellent effort by this inexperienced individual. The shorter seven furlong trip is exactly what he needs, and could pop up at a nice price. The Bill Mott stable is going well with a 24% strike rate, and it is nice to see Junior Alvarado back in the saddle after being sidelined with concussion. BSP is recommended.