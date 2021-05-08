To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Schokolade Belmont Park
Today's best bet Schokolade runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Firenze Fire won at Belmont Park. Nick returns to the New York venue with two selections from the Sunday card...

"The shorter seven furlong trip is exactly what he needs, and could pop up at a nice price"

Back Schokolade Race 6 at BSP in the 20:45 at Belmont Park

Twilight Gleaming to shine

Race 4 19:35 Belmont Park - Twilight Gleaming

Twilight Gleaming should open her account in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This filly finished second to Shesgotattitude on debut at Keeneland last month. She met interference at the start but recovered to finish with interest. This was a decent effort for the main track, but is bred for the turf. She is by National Defense and is out of a Dansili Dam, so enough said. I am expecting a much improved effort and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Schokolade a tasty dish

Race 6 20:45 Belmont Park - Schokolade

I am going to take a chance with Schokolade in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This Grey son of Bayern finished a close second to the progressive Lobsta in a similar event at Aqueduct in March. He looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but ran out of petrol and was caught close home. This was an excellent effort by this inexperienced individual. The shorter seven furlong trip is exactly what he needs, and could pop up at a nice price. The Bill Mott stable is going well with a 24% strike rate, and it is nice to see Junior Alvarado back in the saddle after being sidelined with concussion. BSP is recommended.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +40.54

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 12

Returned: 14.43


Recommended bets

Back Twilight Gleaming Race 4 at 3.02/1 in the 19:35 at Belmont Park
Back Schokolade Race 6 at BSP in the 20:45 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 9th May (R4 5f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 9 May, 7.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Twilight Gleaming
Anna And Mia
Akedah
Poppy Flower
Action Potential
Bella Prima
Constitution Gal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 9th May (R6 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 9 May, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ninth Hour
Purple Hearted
Devils Code
Winners Laugh
Brilliant Brooks
Reggae Music Man
Jacks American Pie
Kazs Beach
Royal Suspect
Schokolade
Leap To Glory
A Longlongtimeago
Its Gravy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles