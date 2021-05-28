- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher, USA
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 6lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two more selections from the quality card...
"He has the pedigree to handle turf and could pop-up at a decent price"
First Captain to take charge
Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - First Captain
First Captain should go close in this interesting first level allowance race on the main track.
This well related son of Curlin created a favourable impression on debut when beating Mahaamel over this course last month. He made a strong three wide move in to the straight, and got up close home to score. I was impressed with this effort, as he did not look fully wound up. Trainer Shug McGaughey is not overly hard on his debutants in the morning, and tend to improve with racing. The extra yardage will suit and Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Sweet on Sainthood
Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Sainthood
I am going to take a chance with Sainthood in this fascinating Grade 3 on the inner turf.
This talented colt was last seen in the Kentucky Derby when finishing down the field behind Medina Spirit. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. He had previously finished an unlucky second to Like The King in a Grade 3 on the Tapeta at Turfway Park.
He met all kinds of problems, but finished like a rocket and would have prevailed in a few more strides. He has the pedigree to handle turf and could pop-up at a decent price. Nice to see Joel Rosario with the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.
