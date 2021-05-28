To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Sainthood Belmont Park
Today's best bet Sainthood runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two more selections from the quality card...

"He has the pedigree to handle turf and could pop-up at a decent price"

Back Sainthood Race 9 at BSP in the 22:12 at Belmont Park

First Captain to take charge

Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - First Captain

First Captain should go close in this interesting first level allowance race on the main track.

This well related son of Curlin created a favourable impression on debut when beating Mahaamel over this course last month. He made a strong three wide move in to the straight, and got up close home to score. I was impressed with this effort, as he did not look fully wound up. Trainer Shug McGaughey is not overly hard on his debutants in the morning, and tend to improve with racing. The extra yardage will suit and Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Sweet on Sainthood

Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Sainthood

I am going to take a chance with Sainthood in this fascinating Grade 3 on the inner turf.

This talented colt was last seen in the Kentucky Derby when finishing down the field behind Medina Spirit. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. He had previously finished an unlucky second to Like The King in a Grade 3 on the Tapeta at Turfway Park.

He met all kinds of problems, but finished like a rocket and would have prevailed in a few more strides. He has the pedigree to handle turf and could pop-up at a decent price. Nice to see Joel Rosario with the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +46.24

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 10

Returned: 9.36

Recommended bets

Back First Captain Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 19:02 at Belmont Park
Back Sainthood Race 9 at BSP in the 22:12 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 29th May (R3 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 7.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yankee Division
Hometown
Dust Devil
First Captain
The Big Kahuna
Supply And Demand
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 29th May (R9 1m1f Grd 2)

Show Hide

Saturday 29 May, 10.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shawdyshawdyshawdy
Step Dancer
Shaftesbury
Hard Love
Sainthood
Minuteman
Public Sector
Safe Conduct
The Reds
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips