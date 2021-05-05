US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Miss Alex the boss

Race 4 21:40 Belmont Park - Miss Alex

I am going to side with Miss Alex in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Easter Chocolate in a Maiden Special Weight at Tampa Bay Downs in early March. She flashed speed in the early stages, but was easily brushed aside and finished well beaten. New trainer James Ryerson drops her in class and distance, which is a positive move. She has some speed and the brilliant Irad Ortiz is a significant jockey booking. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Royale to relish longer trip

Race 6 22:43 Belmont Park - Royale

Royale is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Zoffany gelding finished third to Dreams of Tomorrow at Aqueduct last December. He made up plenty of ground in the closing stages without troubling the game winner. The 11 furlong trip is right up his street, and a much improved effort is on the cards. Joel Rosario has the riding assignment, and has been in sparkling form at the meeting with a ridiculous 43% strike rate. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.