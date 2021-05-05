To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Royale Belmont Park
Today's best bet Royale runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads to Belmont Park with two selections from the quality card...

"The 11 furlong trip is right up his street, and a much improved effort is on the cards"

Back Royale Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 22:43 at Belmont Park

Miss Alex the boss

Race 4 21:40 Belmont Park - Miss Alex

I am going to side with Miss Alex in this $20k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly finished down the field behind Easter Chocolate in a Maiden Special Weight at Tampa Bay Downs in early March. She flashed speed in the early stages, but was easily brushed aside and finished well beaten. New trainer James Ryerson drops her in class and distance, which is a positive move. She has some speed and the brilliant Irad Ortiz is a significant jockey booking. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Royale to relish longer trip

Race 6 22:43 Belmont Park - Royale

Royale is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This Zoffany gelding finished third to Dreams of Tomorrow at Aqueduct last December. He made up plenty of ground in the closing stages without troubling the game winner. The 11 furlong trip is right up his street, and a much improved effort is on the cards. Joel Rosario has the riding assignment, and has been in sparkling form at the meeting with a ridiculous 43% strike rate. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +35.31

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 6
Returned: 3.0


Recommended bets

Back Miss Alex Race 4 at 4.03/1 in the 21:40 at Belmont Park
Back Royale Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 22:43 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 06th May (R4 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 May, 9.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
After The Wire
Madame Rose
Riding On A Winner
Macys Home Run
Mia Calia
Jordy Can Tap
Tiny Magoo
Miss Alex
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 06th May (R6 1m3f Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 May, 10.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tiz Tact Toe
Summer Silence
Royale
Prayer Book
Gold Bear
Snows Island
I Am The Law
Houdinis Awesome
Connaghs Quay
Proven Innocent
Wicked Grinch
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles