US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the outstanding meeting...
"Lezcano is one of the best turf riders in the country, and is back in the saddle after shoulder surgery"
Dr Post to deliver
Race 3 18:32 Belmont Park - Dr Post
Dr Post should go close in this interesting Grade 3 on the main track.
This talented performer finished fourth to Mystic Guide in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy at the Spa last September. He made a four wide move at the entrance to the straight, but lacked the pace to deliver a challenge. In truth he was a little disappointing.
He has some rock solid form in the book, including a second place finish to Tiz the Law in the Belmont Stakes. I do not think we have seen the best of him and should take this on the way to better things. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Mutamakina upset minded
Race 10 22:37 Belmont Park - Mutamakina
I am going to take a chance with Mutamakina in this 11 furlong Grade 2 on the inner turf.
This mare beat Traipsing in a Grade 3 at Aqueduct last November. She tracked the leaders in to the straight, and found a nice turn of foot to win going away. She faced some strong opposition in Europe, including a second place finish to the smart Sottsass in the Prix Niel.
Trainer Christophe Clement has been working her down in Florida, and should have her ready to do herself justice. Jockey Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. Lezcano is one of the best turf riders in the country, and is back in the saddle after shoulder surgery. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +37.31
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 10
Returned: 11.51
