US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Mr. Alec Belmont Park
Today's best bet Mr. Alec runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads to Belmont Park with two selections from the Thursday meeting...

"The extra yardage will suit him down to the ground, and am expecting a big effort"

Back Mr. Alec Race 8 at BSP in the 21:49 at Belmont Park

L'Indescrit to graduate

Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - L'Indescrit

L'Indescrit should go close in this interesting $40k maiden claimer on the inner turf.

This War Front filly finished down the field behind Take Charge Ro in a Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park in January. She stalked the leaders in to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. In truth she was a tad disappointing. She has some decent form in the book, and will benefit from the aggressive drop in class by trainer Barclay Tagg. Her work tab is strong, and should be ready to do herself justice despite the layoff. BSP is recommended.

Mr. Alec for Ghislaine Head

Race 8 21:49 Belmont Park - Mr. Alec

Mr. Alec is my idea of this fascinating $80k optional claimer on the inner turf.

This talented gelding finished a close second to Hieroglyphics at Aqueduct last November. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and would have gone by in another stride. This was a super effort and should have more to offer. The extra yardage will suit him down to the ground, and am expecting a big effort. Trainer Christophe Clement had a couple of winners at the meeting last week, and is in good form. The gifted Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +38.89

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 6
Returned: 9.09

Recommended bets

Back L’Indescrit Race 3 at BSP in the 19:02 at Belmont Park
Back Mr. Alec Race 8 at BSP in the 21:49 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 29th Apr (R3 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 April, 7.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Synonymous
Alpine Queen
Little Nutter
Information Mosaic
Except Temptation
Lindiscret
Cosmic Kitten
Lulus In Charge
Wicked Happy
Tilsa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 29th Apr (R8 1m1f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 April, 9.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kinenos
Dynadrive
Mr. Alec
Microsecond
Utmost
Summer To Remember
Grumps Little Tots
Evaluator
Malthael
Locally Owned
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

