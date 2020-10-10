US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Chrome to shine

Race 2 18:24 Belmont Park - Chrome Dixie

Chrome Dixie should go close in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the Widener turf.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing fifth in a similar event over a mile and one sixteenth at Saratoga last month. He was checked a couple of times in the straight when making his move, and failed to recover. He would have finished closer, but could not be considered unlucky. Interestingly trainer Christophe Clement drops him in trip for his second start. Clement has a 29% strike rate with horses dropping from route to sprint. This looks like a competitive race so BSP is recommended.

Momos to bounce back

Race 7 21:12 Belmont Park - Momos

Momos is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Grade 3 on the Widener turf.

This well related colt finished a distant third to the smart Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 2 Saratoga Special at the Spa in August. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was soon left behind when the pace lifted.

No. 9 (9) Momos (Usa) Trainer: Christophe Clement, USA

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

The winner looked something special when winning the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes here yesterday. He will find this company more to his liking and should bounce back. This is another competitive race so BSP is recommended.