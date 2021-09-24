US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Happy Happy B to graduate

Race 9 22:21 Belmont Park - Happy Happy B

Happy Happy B should prove difficult to beat in this interesting maiden on the main track.

This colt finished an excellent third to Senbei in the Funny Cide Stakes at the Spa last month. He lost his position at the entrance to the straight, but rallied and was not beaten all that far. There was a lot to like about this effort, and fully expect him to move forward. Trainer Robertino Diodoro has found an excellent opportunity for him to get off the mark. Anything around his Morning Line price of 2.89/5 will do.

Earlier on the card in the Grade 2 Kelso Handicap Race 4 Life Is Good takes on older horses for the first time. This smart performer went down swinging when touched off by Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 1 H Allan Jerkins at the Spa last month. This was the race of the season in my opinion, and should have no trouble taking this on his way to the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. He will be a prohibitive price so no bet is the advice.

Miss Teheran to bounce back

Race 10 22:58 Belmont Park - Miss Teheran

I am going to take a chance with Miss Teheran in this fascinating Grade 3 on the inner turf.

This talented mare finished a close second to Vigilantes Way in a Stakes race at Monmouth Park last month. Despite not having the run of the race, she finished strongly and would have prevailed in a few more strides. She was shuffled back at a crucial point in the race and did well to finish so close to the winner.

No. 2 (2) Miss Teheran (Ire) Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

I expect jockey Manny Franco to have her more forwardly placed and make use of her closing kick around the furlong marker. The obvious danger is stablemate Pocket Square but looked a difficult ride when disappointing in the Diana at the Spa. BSP is recommended.