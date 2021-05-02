To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Lake Avenue Belmont Park
Today's best bet Lake Avenue runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when Dr Post won at Belmont Park. Nick returns to the New York track with two more selections...

"In 2019 she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle in great style, and anything like that effort would be good enough"

Back Lake Avenue Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Ny Traffic to find away

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Stakes - Ny Traffic

Ny Traffic looks like the horse to beat in this $45k optional claimer on the main track.

This talented colt finished down the field behind Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness last October. He found the pace too hot before the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. He has cracked heads with some of the best horses in the country, including a second place finish in the Grade 1 Haskell. Trainer Saffie Joseph is treating this race as a confidence builder and should not disappoint. Anything around 2.01/1 will do.

Lake Avenue to take the Ruffian

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Lake Avenue

I am going to side with Lake Avenue in this historic Grade 2 on the main track.

This beautifully bred filly beat Portal Creek in a Stakes race at Aqueduct in March. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home for an emphatic victory. She was winless last year and it is encouraging to see her bounce back to form.

In 2019 she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle in great style, and anything like that effort would be good enough. Trainer Bill Mott has hit the ground running at the meeting with a 44% strike rate. The talented Junior Alvarado has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +38.31

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12
Returned: 14.51

Recommended bets

Back Ny Traffic Race 2 at 2.01/1 in the 18:31 at Belmont Park
Back Lake Avenue Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R2 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 May, 6.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bears Mafia
Golani Brigade
Ny Traffic
Control Group
Bourbon Bay
Microscope
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R8 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 May, 9.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vault
Water White
Our Super Freak
Lake Avenue
Saguaro Row
Gibberish
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles