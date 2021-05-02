- Trainer: William I. Mott, USA
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when Dr Post won at Belmont Park. Nick returns to the New York track with two more selections...
"In 2019 she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle in great style, and anything like that effort would be good enough"
Back Lake Avenue Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 21:40 at Belmont Park
Ny Traffic to find away
Race 2 18:31 Belmont Stakes - Ny Traffic
Ny Traffic looks like the horse to beat in this $45k optional claimer on the main track.
This talented colt finished down the field behind Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness last October. He found the pace too hot before the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. He has cracked heads with some of the best horses in the country, including a second place finish in the Grade 1 Haskell. Trainer Saffie Joseph is treating this race as a confidence builder and should not disappoint. Anything around 2.01/1 will do.
Lake Avenue to take the Ruffian
Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Lake Avenue
I am going to side with Lake Avenue in this historic Grade 2 on the main track.
This beautifully bred filly beat Portal Creek in a Stakes race at Aqueduct in March. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home for an emphatic victory. She was winless last year and it is encouraging to see her bounce back to form.
In 2019 she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle in great style, and anything like that effort would be good enough. Trainer Bill Mott has hit the ground running at the meeting with a 44% strike rate. The talented Junior Alvarado has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +38.31
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 12
Returned: 14.51
Recommended bets
Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R2 7f Allw Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 2 May, 6.31pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bears Mafia
|Golani Brigade
|Ny Traffic
|Control Group
|Bourbon Bay
|Microscope
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R8 1m Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 2 May, 9.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vault
|Water White
|Our Super Freak
|Lake Avenue
|Saguaro Row
|Gibberish
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today