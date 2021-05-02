US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Ny Traffic to find away

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Stakes - Ny Traffic

Ny Traffic looks like the horse to beat in this $45k optional claimer on the main track.

This talented colt finished down the field behind Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness last October. He found the pace too hot before the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. He has cracked heads with some of the best horses in the country, including a second place finish in the Grade 1 Haskell. Trainer Saffie Joseph is treating this race as a confidence builder and should not disappoint. Anything around 2.01/1 will do.

Lake Avenue to take the Ruffian

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Lake Avenue



I am going to side with Lake Avenue in this historic Grade 2 on the main track.

This beautifully bred filly beat Portal Creek in a Stakes race at Aqueduct in March. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home for an emphatic victory. She was winless last year and it is encouraging to see her bounce back to form.

No. 4 (4) Lake Avenue (Usa) Trainer: William I. Mott, USA

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

In 2019 she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle in great style, and anything like that effort would be good enough. Trainer Bill Mott has hit the ground running at the meeting with a 44% strike rate. The talented Junior Alvarado has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

