US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Saratoga Flash to make a statement

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Saratoga Flash

Saratoga Flash should go close in this State bred Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This well related filly finished fourth to Boreas at Gulfstream Park in February. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. This was her first start on turf and is entitled to move forward. She has been working brilliantly down in Florida, and should be ready to do herself justice. She is suited by the conditions of the race, and Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Jarreau tough on the drop

Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Jarreau

Jarreau is my idea of the winner of this $40k maiden claimer on the turf.

This gelding has been running well down in Florida. On his latest start at Tampa Bay Downs in March he finished fourth to Raased in a Maiden Special Weight. He found a seam inside the final furlong, but lacked the pace to go through with it. Trainer Graham Motion drops him aggressively, and appears to have found a good opportunity to get him off the mark. Motion has a 26% strike rate with runners dropping to maiden claiming company for the first time. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.03/1 will do.