US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Shamrocked tough on the drop

Race 5 20:02 Belmont Park - Shamrocked

I like the look of Shamrocked in this $10k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Storm Advisory in a $16k claimer over this course last month. He was caught in a speed duel and paid the price inside the final furlong. Trainer Karl Broburg claimed him from Ray Handal, and immediately drops him to the $10k level. Broburg has not had a lot of success in New York, but is one of the most astute claiming trainers in the country. He fits well with this group and recommend backing him at BSP.

Iced Latte to chill rivals

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Iced Latte

Iced Latte can upset short priced favourite Teetotaler in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This well related filly put in a much improved effort when beating Surrealist in a Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park last month. He was taken on for the lead, but found plenty inside the final furlong to win going away. He has been working well down in Florida, and has thrived in the warm climate. I think he is open to significant improvement and should go close. Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.