US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Iced Latte Belmont Park
Today's best bet Iced Latte runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two more selections from the Sunday card...

"He has been working well down in Florida, and has thrived in the warm climate"

Back Iced Latte Race 8 at 4.03/1 in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Shamrocked tough on the drop

Race 5 20:02 Belmont Park - Shamrocked

I like the look of Shamrocked in this $10k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Storm Advisory in a $16k claimer over this course last month. He was caught in a speed duel and paid the price inside the final furlong. Trainer Karl Broburg claimed him from Ray Handal, and immediately drops him to the $10k level. Broburg has not had a lot of success in New York, but is one of the most astute claiming trainers in the country. He fits well with this group and recommend backing him at BSP.

Iced Latte to chill rivals

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Iced Latte

Iced Latte can upset short priced favourite Teetotaler in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This well related filly put in a much improved effort when beating Surrealist in a Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park last month. He was taken on for the lead, but found plenty inside the final furlong to win going away. He has been working well down in Florida, and has thrived in the warm climate. I think he is open to significant improvement and should go close. Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment which is an added bonus. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +37.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 12
Returned: 3.0

Belmont Park (US) 25th Apr (R5 6f Claim)

Sunday 25 April, 8.02pm

Hooray For Harvey
Shamrocked
Summer Bourbon
Morgantown
Brush Country
Professor Snape
The Great Dansky
Win With Pride
Macs Revolution
O Shea Can U See
Batterbatterswing
Belmont Park (US) 25th Apr (R8 1m1f Allw Claim)

Sunday 25 April, 9.40pm

Suspended Campaign
Dollar Mountain
Midnight Obsession
Teetotaler
Iced Latte
