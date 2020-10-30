US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Nepotism to take advantage

Race 1 16:40 Belmont Park - Nepotism

I am going to side with debutant Nepotism in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Union Rags colt comes from a good family and is out of the Dam Sweet Tess who finished behind the brilliant Beholder in the Torrey Pines Stakes at Del Mar. He went through the ring at Keenland for $210k as a yearling and is in the capable hands of trainer Jonathan Portman. He has been working well ahead of this assignment and put in a bullet over this course five days ago. Portman boasts a stellar 27% strike rate at the meeting and always has his debutants ready to do themselves justice. BSP is recommended.



Hotsy Totsy to deliver

Race 7 19:55 Belmont Park - Hotsy Totsy

Hotsy Totsy is worth another chance in this allowance race on the Widener turf course.

This filly finished an excellent third in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot last year. She probably would have won if delivered a little earlier and lost nothing in defeat. In truth she has been a little disappointing since shipping to America, but did not have the run of the race on her latest start. Trainer Christophe Clement drops her in trip today, and the expected softer conditions will suit. She has a high cruising speed and will be played late by jockey Joel Rosario. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.