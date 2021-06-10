US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Finding Fame a solid choice

Race 7 21:08 Belmont Park - Finding Fame

I like the look of Finding Fame in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This filly finished second to Alandra in a similar event over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was her first run in over three months and may have needed it. She is lightly raced and should take another step forward. Her work tab is solid, and the in form Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Good Old Boy to upset

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Good Old Boy

Good Old Boy should make his presence felt in this interesting allowance race on the inner turf.

This gelding beat Klickitat in a $45k optional claimer over this course last month. He made a strong seven - wide move at the entrance to the straight and got up close home to score. This effort was far better than it looked. He covered a lot of ground, and was value for more than the winning margin of a neck. Trainer Mike Maker steps him up in class and distance, and could pop-up at a nice price. He has a bit to find with a few of these, but should have more to offer. BSP is recommended.