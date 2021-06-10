To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Good Old Boy Belmont Park
Today's best bet Good Old Boy runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his best bet Ghost Giant won easily. Nick heads back to Belmont Park with two more selections...

"Trainer Mike Maker steps him up in class and distance, and could pop-up at a nice price"

Back Good Old Boy Race 8 at BSP in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Finding Fame a solid choice

Race 7 21:08 Belmont Park - Finding Fame

I like the look of Finding Fame in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This filly finished second to Alandra in a similar event over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, but could not get by the game winner. This was her first run in over three months and may have needed it. She is lightly raced and should take another step forward. Her work tab is solid, and the in form Jose Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Good Old Boy to upset

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Good Old Boy

Good Old Boy should make his presence felt in this interesting allowance race on the inner turf.

This gelding beat Klickitat in a $45k optional claimer over this course last month. He made a strong seven - wide move at the entrance to the straight and got up close home to score. This effort was far better than it looked. He covered a lot of ground, and was value for more than the winning margin of a neck. Trainer Mike Maker steps him up in class and distance, and could pop-up at a nice price. He has a bit to find with a few of these, but should have more to offer. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +45.62

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 7

Returned: 6.87

Recommended bets

Back Finding Fame Race 7 at 4.57/2 in the 21:08 at Belmont Park
Back Good Old Boy Race 8 at BSP in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 11th Jun (R7 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 11 June, 9.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Taras Talent
Slam Dunk
Dealing Justice
Timely Tradition
Truth Hurts
Dont Call Me Mary
Finding Fame
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 11th Jun (R8 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Friday 11 June, 9.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indian Counselor
Dust Devil
Box N Score
Somethingtotellyou
Montauk Summer
Yankee Division
Compliant
Shamrocket
First Line
Dance Some Mo
Good Old Boy
Point Him Out
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips