US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Obsessed serious win candidate

Race 1 20:05 Belmont Park - Obsessed

Obsessed should go close in this $20k non-winner of three on the main track.

This four-year-old finished sixth to First Line in a competitive allowance race over this course last month. He was headed at the entrance to the straight, and faded out of contention. UK born trainer Tom Morley drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. He won at a higher level in the spring, and should prove difficult to beat. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Ghost Giant to stand tall

Race 2 20:38 Belmont Park - Ghost Giant

Ghost Giant should make his presence felt in this $25k optional claimer on the Widener turf course.

This gelding finished fourth to Sanctuary City in a $40k optional claimer at Aqueduct in April. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but ran out of steam close home. He makes his first start for George Weaver who drops him in class. Weaver has a respectable 20% strike rate with first time runners off the claim. He won at this level back in January and a repeat effort would be good enough to take this. Anything around 3.259/4 will do.