US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Funny Guy Belmont Park
Today's best bet Funny Guy runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his only selection Millefeuille won easily. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more fancies...

"He has some rock-solid form in the book, including a win in the State bred Commentator Stakes back in June"

Back Funny Guy Race 10 at BSP in the 22:05 at Belmont Park

Somelikeithotbrown tough to handle

Race 8 20:59 Belmont Park - Somelikeithotbrown

Somelikeithotbrown should go close in this State bred Stakes race on the turf.

This colt finished an excellent second to Factor This in a Grade 2 at Pimlico earlier this month. He took a hefty bump at the start which cost him momentum. He recovered, but paid the price inside the final furlong. This was a super effort, and will benefit from the drop in to restricted company. Trainer Mike Maker has found a good spot for him and a big run is expected. BSP is recommended.

Funny Guy to have last laugh

Race 10 22:05 Belmont Park - Funny Guy

Funny Guy should make his presence felt in this fascinating State bred Stakes race on the main track.

This colt finished second to the talented Firenze Fire in the Grade 2 Vosburgh over this course last month. He ran on well in the closing stages, but was no match for the impressive winner. He has some rock-solid form in the book, including a win in the State bred Commentator Stakes back in June. He has improved a fair amount since his three-year-old days, and comes in to this race in cracking form. This is a competitive race so recommend him at BSP.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +97.89

This week so far…

Staked: 9

Returned: 2.8

