US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Thin White Duke to upset

Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - Thin White Duke

I am going to take a chance with Thin White Duke in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant third to Blue Gator in a Stakes race at Finger Lakes last October. He completely missed the break and subsequently lost all chance. This run is best forgotten, as he had won his two previous races in great style. Trainer Phillip Gleaves does not have many runners here, but is a talented conditioner. He is better than the bare form suggests, and could run well at a big price. BSP is recommended.

Front Run the Fed to grab the cash

Race 8 21:47 Belmont Park - Front Run the Fed

Front Run the Fed is my best bet of the day in this fascinating Stakes race on the turf named after the great Elusive Quality.

This high class performer finished fifth to Glass Slippers in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland last November. She put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to land a blow behind the game winner. This was a super effort over an inadequate distance. Seven furlongs is her optimum trip, and is unbeaten in two starts over this specialist distance. She has been working brilliantly down in Florida and the Chad Brown stable is on fire. She has tactical speed and jockey Javier Castellano should have her perfectly positioned before pouncing in the straight. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.