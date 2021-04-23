To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Front Run the Fed Belmont Park
Today's best bet Front Run the Fed runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the Saturday card...

"Seven furlongs is her optimum trip, and is unbeaten in two starts over this specialist distance"

Back Front Run the Fed Race 8 at 3.02/1 in the 21:47 at Belmont Park

Thin White Duke to upset

Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - Thin White Duke

I am going to take a chance with Thin White Duke in this interesting allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished a distant third to Blue Gator in a Stakes race at Finger Lakes last October. He completely missed the break and subsequently lost all chance. This run is best forgotten, as he had won his two previous races in great style. Trainer Phillip Gleaves does not have many runners here, but is a talented conditioner. He is better than the bare form suggests, and could run well at a big price. BSP is recommended.

Front Run the Fed to grab the cash

Race 8 21:47 Belmont Park - Front Run the Fed

Front Run the Fed is my best bet of the day in this fascinating Stakes race on the turf named after the great Elusive Quality.

This high class performer finished fifth to Glass Slippers in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland last November. She put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to land a blow behind the game winner. This was a super effort over an inadequate distance. Seven furlongs is her optimum trip, and is unbeaten in two starts over this specialist distance. She has been working brilliantly down in Florida and the Chad Brown stable is on fire. She has tactical speed and jockey Javier Castellano should have her perfectly positioned before pouncing in the straight. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +39.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 10
Returned: 3.0


Recommended bets

Back Thin White Duke Race 3 at BSP in the 19:02 at Belmont Park
Back Front Run the Fed Race 8 at 3.02/1 in the 21:47 at Belmont Park

