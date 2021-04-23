US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Belmont Park (US) 24th Apr (R3 7f Allw)Show Hide
Saturday 24 April, 7.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Queens Jules
|Somebody
|Mister Winston
|Mr Phil
|Thin White Duke
|Latin Casino
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the Saturday card...
"Seven furlongs is her optimum trip, and is unbeaten in two starts over this specialist distance"
Back Front Run the Fed Race 8 at 3.02/1 in the 21:47 at Belmont Park
Thin White Duke to upset
Race 3 19:02 Belmont Park - Thin White Duke
I am going to take a chance with Thin White Duke in this interesting allowance race on the main track.
This gelding finished a distant third to Blue Gator in a Stakes race at Finger Lakes last October. He completely missed the break and subsequently lost all chance. This run is best forgotten, as he had won his two previous races in great style. Trainer Phillip Gleaves does not have many runners here, but is a talented conditioner. He is better than the bare form suggests, and could run well at a big price. BSP is recommended.
Front Run the Fed to grab the cash
Race 8 21:47 Belmont Park - Front Run the Fed
Front Run the Fed is my best bet of the day in this fascinating Stakes race on the turf named after the great Elusive Quality.
This high class performer finished fifth to Glass Slippers in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland last November. She put in some good work in the closing stages, but failed to land a blow behind the game winner. This was a super effort over an inadequate distance. Seven furlongs is her optimum trip, and is unbeaten in two starts over this specialist distance. She has been working brilliantly down in Florida and the Chad Brown stable is on fire. She has tactical speed and jockey Javier Castellano should have her perfectly positioned before pouncing in the straight. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +39.8
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 10
Returned: 3.0
Saturday 24 April, 7.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Queens Jules
|Somebody
|Mister Winston
|Mr Phil
|Thin White Duke
|Latin Casino
Join to place betsJoin today
Saturday 24 April, 9.47pm
|Back
|Lay
|Value Proposition
|Proven Strategies
|Casa Creed
|Therapist
|Olympic Runner
|Front Run The Fed
|Seismic Wave
|Tell Your Daddy
Join to place betsJoin today