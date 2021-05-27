US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Zaevion another winner for Irad

Race 4 19:31 Belmont Park - Zaevion

I like the look of Zaevion in this $25k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished sixth to Happy Farm in a $50k claimer over this course earlier this month. He was jostled at the break, and forced wide on the turn losing valuable ground. In the end he was not beaten all that far. Trainer Mertkan Kantarmaci drops him aggressively, and has engaged the services of leading rider Irad Ortiz.This is a significant drop, and a big effort is expected. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

Faccio Lo to get it done

Race 6 20:34 Belmont Park - Faccio Lo

Faccio Lo could run well at a decent price in this $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This Bated Breath filly finished down the field behind Duopoly in the Winter Memories Stakes on US debut last November. She refused to settle, and was easily brushed aside when the pace lifted. Her form in Europe is strong, notably when finishing second in a Group 3 in Italy last June. She spent the winter down in Florida, and should be ready to do herself justice on seasonal reappearance. Trainer Christophe Clement has hit the ground running at the meeting with a 33% strike rate. The brilliant Joel Rosario has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.