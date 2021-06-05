To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Essential Quality Belmont Park
Today's best bet Essential Quality runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again when Firenze Fire won the Grade 2 True North. Nick heads back to Belmont park with two selections from the outstanding card featuring the Belmont Stakes...

"He has been working brilliantly, and should be more forwardly placed today"

Back Essential Quality Race 11 at 3.55/2 in the 23:49 at Belmont Park

Shedaresthedevil a tough customer

Race 7 20:18 Belmont Park - Shedaresthedevil

Shedaresthedevil should go close in this fascinating Grade 1 on the main track.

This smart filly beat Envolante in the Grade 1 La Troien at Churchill Downs in April. She made most of the running, and held on bravely close home to score. She has a fantastic attitude, and is game as a pebble.

Last year she won the Oaks in great style, and a repeat of that effort would be good enough to take this. The obvious danger is Swiss Skydiver, who beat Authentic in the Preakness last October. BSP is recommended.

Essential Quality for Belmont Stakes glory

Race 11 23:49 Belmont Park - Essential Quality

Essential Quality is my idea of the winner of the final classic of the year.

This smart colt finished fourth to Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby last month.

He took a hefty bump at the start, and came wide in to the straight, but did not have enough pace to deliver a challenge. He covered more ground than he was beaten, and did not get the run of the race. The extra distance is exactly what he needs and should prove difficult to beat.

He has been working brilliantly, and should be more forwardly placed today. Hopefully jockey Luis Saez will have a trouble free ride. Preakness winner Rombauer appears to be the main danger. He will be played late by John Velazquez. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +46.25

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 10

Returned: 6.5

Recommended bets

Back Shedaresthedevil Race 7 at BSP in the 20:18 at Belmont Park
Back Essential Quality Race 11 at 3.55/2 in the 23:49 at Belmont Park

