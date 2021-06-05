US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Shedaresthedevil a tough customer

Race 7 20:18 Belmont Park - Shedaresthedevil

Shedaresthedevil should go close in this fascinating Grade 1 on the main track.

This smart filly beat Envolante in the Grade 1 La Troien at Churchill Downs in April. She made most of the running, and held on bravely close home to score. She has a fantastic attitude, and is game as a pebble.

No. 5 (5) Shedaresthedevil (Usa) Trainer: Brad H. Cox, USA

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Last year she won the Oaks in great style, and a repeat of that effort would be good enough to take this. The obvious danger is Swiss Skydiver, who beat Authentic in the Preakness last October. BSP is recommended.

Essential Quality for Belmont Stakes glory

Race 11 23:49 Belmont Park - Essential Quality

Essential Quality is my idea of the winner of the final classic of the year.

This smart colt finished fourth to Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby last month.

He took a hefty bump at the start, and came wide in to the straight, but did not have enough pace to deliver a challenge. He covered more ground than he was beaten, and did not get the run of the race. The extra distance is exactly what he needs and should prove difficult to beat.

No. 2 (2) Essential Quality (Usa) Trainer: Brad H. Cox, USA

Jockey: Luis Saez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

He has been working brilliantly, and should be more forwardly placed today. Hopefully jockey Luis Saez will have a trouble free ride. Preakness winner Rombauer appears to be the main danger. He will be played late by John Velazquez. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.