To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Espresso Shot Belmont Park
Today's best bet Espresso Shot runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two more selections from the quality Saturday card...

"She has a high cruising speed, and should be able to stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight"

Back Espresso Shot Race 8 at BSP in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Southern Flag to stand tall

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Southern Flag

Southern Flag should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Union Rags created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Royal Realm over this course last month. Despite meeting interference, he finished strongly and would have prevailed in a few more strides. This was an excellent effort and should take a big step forward. Trainer Bill Mott has a respectable 18% strike rate at the meeting, and has engaged the services of the capable Junior Alvarado. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Espresso Shot worth another shot

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Espresso Shot

I am going to give Espresso Shot another chance in this Stakes race on the main track.

This talented filly finished down the field behind Bank Sting in a similar event last month. She found little when popped the question, and finished well beaten. This was not her true running, and may have been inconvenienced by the muddy conditions. Interestingly trainer Jorge Abreu cuts her back in distance which should suit her running style. She has a high cruising speed, and should be able to stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +43.62

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 9

Returned: 6.87

Recommended bets

Back Southern Flag Race 2 at 3.02/1 in the 18:31 at Belmont Park
Back Espresso Shot Race 8 at BSP in the 21:40 at Belmont Park

Belmont Park (US) 12th Jun (R2 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 June, 6.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vindictive
Miles D
Ghostconqueror
Southern Flag
Beatbox
Absolute Courage
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 12th Jun (R8 6f Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 June, 9.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fierce Lady
Eloquent Speaker
Good Credence
Ruvies In Time
Sadie Lady
Espresso Shot
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips