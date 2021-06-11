US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Southern Flag to stand tall

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Southern Flag

Southern Flag should open his account in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Union Rags created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Royal Realm over this course last month. Despite meeting interference, he finished strongly and would have prevailed in a few more strides. This was an excellent effort and should take a big step forward. Trainer Bill Mott has a respectable 18% strike rate at the meeting, and has engaged the services of the capable Junior Alvarado. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Espresso Shot worth another shot

Race 8 21:40 Belmont Park - Espresso Shot

I am going to give Espresso Shot another chance in this Stakes race on the main track.

This talented filly finished down the field behind Bank Sting in a similar event last month. She found little when popped the question, and finished well beaten. This was not her true running, and may have been inconvenienced by the muddy conditions. Interestingly trainer Jorge Abreu cuts her back in distance which should suit her running style. She has a high cruising speed, and should be able to stalk the leaders before pouncing in the straight. BSP is recommended.