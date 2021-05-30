US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Monday

Mr. Buff to shine

Race 4 19:33 Belmont Park - Mr. Buff

Mr. Buff is taken to bounce back in this Stakes race on the main track named after the great Commentator.

This admirable New York bred finished third to Dr. Post in a Grade 3 over this course at the beginning of the month. He was headed inside the final furlong, but fought back and was not beaten all that far. This was a stellar effort, and will be much more at home in State bred company. I think he will go close and recommend backing him at around 3.39/4.

Espresso Shot strong chance

Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Espresso Shot

I am going to side with Espresso Shot in this valuable Stakes race on the main track.

This mare beat Love and Love in a Stakes race at Aqueduct in March. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong and edged ahead close home. This was a huge effort from this likeable individual. Trainer Jorge Abreu has given her a nice break, and has been working well ahead of this assignment. This is a super competitive race so recommend backing her at BSP.