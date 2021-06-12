To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Elston Belmont Park
Today's best bet Elston runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park for the final time this week with two more selections from the Sunday card...

"He looks dangerous on the class drop, and it is nice to see the brilliant Joel Rosario ride back for connections"

Back Elston Race 9 at BSP in the 22:12 at Belmont Park

Sweet Mission on top

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Sweet Mission

Sweet Mission is an interesting runner in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This filly caught the eye on debut when finishing fifth to Hana Lima in a similar event at Gulfstream Park in April. She missed the break, but put in some good work in the closing stages without troubling the judge. This was a promising effort and is entitled to move forward. Trainer Todd Pletcher drops her aggressively, which is a positive move coming from this stable. With Luis Saez booked expect her to be more forwardly placed. BSP is recommended.

Elston to take finale

Race 9 22:12 Belmont Park - Elston

Elston should run well at a decent price in this $40k maiden claimer on the Widener turf.

This gelding finished fifth to Uncle George on debut in a Maiden Special Weight over this course over a year ago. He saved ground in to the straight, and ran on well through beaten horses. He has been off the course a long time, but trainer John Terranova does well with these types. Terranova has a healthy 20% strike rate with horses coming off a three month or longer layoff. His work tab is strong and should be ready to do himself justice. He looks dangerous on the class drop, and it is nice to see the brilliant Joel Rosario ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +41.62

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 11

Returned: 6.87

Bet slip

Close

