US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Devamani Belmont Park
Today's best bet Devamani runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when Texas Basin won at 5.33 BSP. Nick returns to Belmont Park with two more selections...

"He has some rock solid form in the book, including a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy over this course in June"

Back Devamani Race 3 at 4/15.1 in the 18:28 at Belmont Park

Devamani for Brown

Race 3 18:28 Belmont Park - Devamani

Devamani should go close in this fascinating Grade 2 on the inner turf.

This talented gelding finished third in a restricted Stakes race at Saratoga last month. He made a four-wide move on the home turn and was never nearer at the line. This run is better than it looked as he was pace compromised. He has some rock solid form in the book, including a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy over this course in June. Hopefully he will get a decent pace to run at and give trainer Chad Brown another winner at the meeting. I have backed him at his current price of 4/15.1 on the exchange.

Decorated Invader to rule

Race 9 21:47 Belmont Park - Decorated Invader

Decorated Invader looks like the horse to beat in this interesting Grade 2 on the Widener turf.

This well related colt finished a close fifth to Domestic Spending in the Saratoga Derby Invitational at Saratoga in August. He encountered plenty of traffic inside the final furlong, but was not beaten all that far. He had previously won a couple of Graded Stakes races at Saratoga and Belmont. I fully expect him to bounce back, and can continue the fine run of trainer Christophe Clement. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +100.99

This week so far…

Staked: 11

Returned: 16.27

