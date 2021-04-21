To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Coalition Building Belmont Park
Today's best bet Coalition Buiding runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads to Belmont Park for opening day of the outstanding spring/summer meeting...

"The 10 furlong trip should suit him down to the ground, and am expecting a much improved effort"

Back Coalition Building Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 20:39 at Belmont Park

Principled Stand to repeat

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Principled Stand

Principled Stand should go close in this first level allowance race on the Widener turf.

This Kingman colt was most impressive on debut when beating Growl Tiger at Tampa Bay Downs in January. He took control in the early stages, and had the race in safekeeping at the entrance to the straight. This was a super effort and is the big improver in this race. He has been off for a while, but the Chad Brown stable has a 29% strike rate with horses off for 90+ days. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Coalition Building a safe choice

Race 6 20:39 Belmont Park - Coalition Building

Coalition Building can give trainer Chad Brown another winner in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This well related son of Lemon Drop Kid finished fourth to Take Charge Ro at Gulfstream Park in January. He put in some good work in the closing stages, and finished the race willingly. The 10 furlong trip should suit him down to the ground, and am expecting a much improved effort. His work tab is strong, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +40.8

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 6
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Principled Stand Race 2 at 3.02/1 in the 18:31 at Belmont Park
Back Coalition Building Race 6 at 3.55/2 in the 20:39 at Belmont Park

Bet slip

Close

