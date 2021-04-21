US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Principled Stand to repeat

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Principled Stand

Principled Stand should go close in this first level allowance race on the Widener turf.

This Kingman colt was most impressive on debut when beating Growl Tiger at Tampa Bay Downs in January. He took control in the early stages, and had the race in safekeeping at the entrance to the straight. This was a super effort and is the big improver in this race. He has been off for a while, but the Chad Brown stable has a 29% strike rate with horses off for 90+ days. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Coalition Building a safe choice

Race 6 20:39 Belmont Park - Coalition Building

Coalition Building can give trainer Chad Brown another winner in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the inner turf.

This well related son of Lemon Drop Kid finished fourth to Take Charge Ro at Gulfstream Park in January. He put in some good work in the closing stages, and finished the race willingly. The 10 furlong trip should suit him down to the ground, and am expecting a much improved effort. His work tab is strong, and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.