US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Civil Union Belmont Park
Today's best bet Civil Union runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his heavily backed best bet Barista Vixen won at BSP 4.43. Nick heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the outstanding Saturday card...

"She will face a stiff challenge from favourite Harvey’s Lil Goil,but think she will prove superior"

Back Civil Union Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 20:36 at Belmont Park

Firenze Fire to torch rivals

Race 4 19:31 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire

Firenze Fire should go close in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track. This talented six-year-old has done this column plenty of favours in the past, and loves the Belmont oval having won here five times.

Last November in the Breeders' Cup Sprint he finished a gallant third to Whitmore. He has cracked heads with some of the best sprinters in the country, and should be hard to beat with his best effort. Anything around 2.89/5 will do.

Civil Union to fire off the bench

Race 6 20:36 Belmont Park - Civil Union

Civil Union should make her presence felt in this interesting Grade 3 on the inner turf.

This smart mare finished fifth in the Breeders' Cup Fillies and Mares Turf at Keeneland last November. She met a great deal of interference two furlongs from home, but flew home and was not beaten all that far. This was a huge effort and looks set for another productive season.

She put in a super piece of work six days ago, and should be ready to do herself justice. She will face a stiff challenge from favourite Harvey's Lil Goil, but think she will prove superior. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +39.74

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...


Staked: 10
Returned: 11.43


Recommended bets

Back Firenze Fire Race 4 at 2.89/5 in the 19:31 at Belmont Park
Back Civil Union Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 20:36 at Belmont Park

