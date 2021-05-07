US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

Firenze Fire to torch rivals

Race 4 19:31 Belmont Park - Firenze Fire

Firenze Fire should go close in this fascinating Grade 3 on the main track. This talented six-year-old has done this column plenty of favours in the past, and loves the Belmont oval having won here five times.

No. 4 (4) Firenze Fire (Usa) Trainer: Kelly J. Breen, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Last November in the Breeders' Cup Sprint he finished a gallant third to Whitmore. He has cracked heads with some of the best sprinters in the country, and should be hard to beat with his best effort. Anything around 2.89/5 will do.

Civil Union to fire off the bench

Race 6 20:36 Belmont Park - Civil Union

Civil Union should make her presence felt in this interesting Grade 3 on the inner turf.

This smart mare finished fifth in the Breeders' Cup Fillies and Mares Turf at Keeneland last November. She met a great deal of interference two furlongs from home, but flew home and was not beaten all that far. This was a huge effort and looks set for another productive season.

No. 5 (5) Civil Union (Usa) Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III, USA

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

She put in a super piece of work six days ago, and should be ready to do herself justice. She will face a stiff challenge from favourite Harvey's Lil Goil, but think she will prove superior. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.