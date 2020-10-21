US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Mr to boss rivals

Race 4 19:30 Belmont Park - Me and Mr.C

Me and Mr.C should go close in this $50k claimer on the Inner turf.

This gelding was most impressive when disposing of a field of $32k claimers over this course last month. He made a strong five-wide move on the home turn, and powered home to win with complete authority. This was his first start for trainer Mike Maker after claiming him at Saratoga in July. He has some solid form in the book, including a win in a $75k optional claimer at Tampa back in April. I think he can win again and recommend backing him at BSP.

Ceant to make amends

Race 6 20:39 Belmont Park - Ceant

Ceant is my idea of the winner of this Maiden Special Weight on the Inner turf.

This Uncle Mo filly was most unlucky when finishing a close fifth against similar earlier this month. Jockey Javier Castellano went for a rail run, but met all kinds of traffic and had to sit and suffer. He had plenty of horse underneath him, but did not get the split. This happens a lot in US turf racing and is part of the game. Nonetheless, this was a super effort and compensation awaits. A reproduction of that effort would make her the horse to beat. I think she will attract support so recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 5/23.5.