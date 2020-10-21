To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Ceant Belmont Park
Today's best bet Ceant runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Thursday meeting at Belmont Park...

"A reproduction of that effort would make her the horse to beat"

Back Ceant Race 6 at 5/23.5 in the 20:39 at Belmont Park

Mr to boss rivals

Race 4 19:30 Belmont Park - Me and Mr.C

Me and Mr.C should go close in this $50k claimer on the Inner turf.

This gelding was most impressive when disposing of a field of $32k claimers over this course last month. He made a strong five-wide move on the home turn, and powered home to win with complete authority. This was his first start for trainer Mike Maker after claiming him at Saratoga in July. He has some solid form in the book, including a win in a $75k optional claimer at Tampa back in April. I think he can win again and recommend backing him at BSP.

Ceant to make amends

Race 6 20:39 Belmont Park - Ceant

Ceant is my idea of the winner of this Maiden Special Weight on the Inner turf.

This Uncle Mo filly was most unlucky when finishing a close fifth against similar earlier this month. Jockey Javier Castellano went for a rail run, but met all kinds of traffic and had to sit and suffer. He had plenty of horse underneath him, but did not get the split. This happens a lot in US turf racing and is part of the game. Nonetheless, this was a super effort and compensation awaits. A reproduction of that effort would make her the horse to beat. I think she will attract support so recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of 5/23.5.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +98.09

This week so far…

Staked: 6

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Belmont (US) 22nd Oct (R4 1m1f Claim)

Thursday 22 October, 7.30pm

Talking
Fed Funds
Arithmetic
Oceans Map
Blood Moon
Me And Mr. C
Doubly Blessed
Dynadrive
Creative Plan
Belmont (US) 22nd Oct (R6 1m1f Mdn)

Thursday 22 October, 8.39pm

Sengekontacket
Ceant
This just in
Look Me Over
Lady Rosalie
Berenice
All American Dream
Simply Sweet
Apurate
