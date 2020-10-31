To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Caldee Belmont Park
Today,s best bet Caldee runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros returns to Belmont Park for the final day of the outstanding Autumn meeting...

"She has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and put in a pair of bullet works last month"

Back Caldee Race 8 at 5/23.5 in the 20:55 at Belmont Park

Black 'n Tan for Asmussen

Race 1 17:15 Belmont Park - Black 'n Tan

Black 'n Tan is my idea of the winner of this $50k maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related colt by Elusive Quality finished down the field behind Tiz Handsome in a Maiden Special Weight at Monmouth Park last month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. Trainer Steve Asmussen drops him aggressively, and should bring about an improved effort. This does not look a particularly strong race, and Asmussen boasts a 20% strike rate with second time starters. BSP is recommended.

Caldee a tough customer

Race 8 20:55 Belmont Park - Caldee

Caldee should go close in this Stakes race on the Widener Turf.

This filly finished second to the talented Plum Ali in the Grade 2 Miss Grillo over this course last month. She attempted to make all, but the winner swept to the front in the straight and won going away. This was a super effort and will appreciate the ease in grade. She has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and put in a pair of bullet works last month. Trainer Brad Cox appears to have found the perfect spot for her and recommend backing her at around 5/23.5.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +94.1

This week so far…

Staked: 11

Returned: 8.76

Recommended bets

Back Black ‘n Tan Race 1 at BSP in the 17:15 at Belmont Park
Back Caldee Race 8 at 5/23.5 in the 20:55 at Belmont Park

Belmont (US) 1st Nov (R1 7f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 1 November, 5.15pm

Stretch The Truth
Sinashack
Centavo
K Ts Jilted Groom
Black n Tan
Dancin Act
Ghost Stalker
Belmont (US) 1st Nov (R8 1m1f Stks)

Sunday 1 November, 8.55pm

Psychic Ability
Oyster Box
Zeyaraat
Ingrassia
Joqular
Mischievous Dream
Caldee
Fluffy Socks
Golden Voice
Lovestruck
Tic Tic Tic Boom
American West
