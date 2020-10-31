US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Black 'n Tan for Asmussen

Race 1 17:15 Belmont Park - Black 'n Tan

Black 'n Tan is my idea of the winner of this $50k maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related colt by Elusive Quality finished down the field behind Tiz Handsome in a Maiden Special Weight at Monmouth Park last month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. Trainer Steve Asmussen drops him aggressively, and should bring about an improved effort. This does not look a particularly strong race, and Asmussen boasts a 20% strike rate with second time starters. BSP is recommended.

Caldee a tough customer

Race 8 20:55 Belmont Park - Caldee

Caldee should go close in this Stakes race on the Widener Turf.

This filly finished second to the talented Plum Ali in the Grade 2 Miss Grillo over this course last month. She attempted to make all, but the winner swept to the front in the straight and won going away. This was a super effort and will appreciate the ease in grade. She has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment, and put in a pair of bullet works last month. Trainer Brad Cox appears to have found the perfect spot for her and recommend backing her at around 5/23.5.