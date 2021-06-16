US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Thursday

Kreesie to deliver for Irad

Race 3 21:09 Belmont Park - Kreesie

Kreesie should go close in this $45k optional claimer on the inner turf.

This mare finished second to Pecatonica in a similar event over this course last month. She delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and would have gone by in another stride. This was a terrific effort after a six month layoff. She has been working well and it is nice to see the brilliant Irad Ortiz with the riding assignment. Ortiz had a nasty spill a couple of weeks ago, but is fit and ready to resume riding. Anything around her morning line price of 3.55/2 will do.



Benintendi to strike

Race 4 21:40 Belmont Park - Benintendi

Benintendi is an interesting runner in this $40k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Bullets Child in a first level allowance race at Laurel just under a year ago. He made a strong five wide move at the entrance to the straight, and was gaining on the winner close home. I have sung the praises of trainer Brittany Russell in the past. She is an astute conditioner, and places her horses where they can be competitive. She drops him in class, and has engaged the services of Manny Franco. Russell has a stellar 26% strike rate with runners off the course for 90 days or more. BSP is recommended.