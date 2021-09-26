To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

Bella Sophia Belmont Park
Today's best bet Bella Sophia runs at Belmont Park

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the quality Sunday card...

"She has to take on older horses, but feel she is up to the task"

Back Bella Sophia Race 9 in the 22:16 at Belmont Park @ BSP

Senbei to repeat

Race 4 19:36 Belmont Park - Senbei

Senbei should go close in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This colt beat Happy Happy B in the Funny Cide Stakes at the Spa last month. He was caught in a speed duel, but found plenty for pressure and was well on top close home. This was an excellent effort from this likeable individual, and should have more to offer. The Christophe Clement stable had a super Saratoga, but has not had a particularly fast start at Belmont. This is a competitive field, but has enough speed to make the lead and hopefully make all. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Bella Sophia up to the task

Race 9 22:16 Belmont Park - Bella Sofia

Bella Sofia can take this competitive Grade 2 on her way to the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar in early November.

This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the Grade 1 Test Stakes at the Spa last month. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win in great style. She has to take on older horses, but feel she is up to the task.

At the OBS summer sales last year she was knocked down for only $20k, and has already won over $400k and gained valuable Black Type. If she can get the job done, she will almost certainly head for the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +68.62

2020 Overall: +96.9


Recommended bets

Back Senbei Race 4 in the 19:36 at Belmont Park @ 3.55/2
Back Bella Sophia Race 9 in the 22:16 at Belmont Park @ BSP

Belmont Park (US) 26th Sep (R4 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 7.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shipsational
Surprise Boss
Senbei
Whittington Park
Happy Happy B
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 26th Sep (R9 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 September, 10.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bella Sofia
Lady Rocket
Honor Way
Lake Avenue
Dont Call Me Mary
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips