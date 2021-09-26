US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Sunday

- Trainer: Rudy R. Rodriguez, USA
Nick Shiambouros heads back to Belmont Park with two selections from the quality Sunday card...
"She has to take on older horses, but feel she is up to the task"
Senbei to repeat
Race 4 19:36 Belmont Park - Senbei
Senbei should go close in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This colt beat Happy Happy B in the Funny Cide Stakes at the Spa last month. He was caught in a speed duel, but found plenty for pressure and was well on top close home. This was an excellent effort from this likeable individual, and should have more to offer. The Christophe Clement stable had a super Saratoga, but has not had a particularly fast start at Belmont. This is a competitive field, but has enough speed to make the lead and hopefully make all. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.
Bella Sophia up to the task
Race 9 22:16 Belmont Park - Bella Sofia
Bella Sofia can take this competitive Grade 2 on her way to the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar in early November.
This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the Grade 1 Test Stakes at the Spa last month. She made her move at the entrance to the straight, and powered home to win in great style. She has to take on older horses, but feel she is up to the task.
At the OBS summer sales last year she was knocked down for only $20k, and has already won over $400k and gained valuable Black Type. If she can get the job done, she will almost certainly head for the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +68.62
2020 Overall: +96.9
Recommended bets
