US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Millefeuille a tasty dish

Race 1 17:20 Belmont Park - Millefeuille

Millefeuille should open her account in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Juddmonte homebred caught the eye on debut when finishing second in a similar event over this course last month. She ran on strongly inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was a super effort and significant improvement is expected. She has been working well ahead of this assignment, and put in a bullet work a week ago. Anything around her Morning Line price of 9/52.8 will do.

Bears Mafia to dominate

Race 7 20:39 Belmont Park - Bears Mafia

Bears Mafia is my idea of the winner of this $40k optional claimer on the main track.

This admirable gelding has done me plenty of favours this year and has won his last six starts. He has not looked back since winning a $12.5 non-winner of three at Monmouth Park in early July. On his latest start over this course he demolished his rivals in a first level allowance contest. He swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win with any amount in hand. This is his toughest assignment to date, but I think he is up to the task. BSP is recommended.

