US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Belmont (US) 23rd Oct (R1 1m Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 23 October, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Millefeuille
|Wedding Band
|Jamsstar
|Mo Dean
|Plum Awesome
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Nick Shiambouros is back with two more selections from Belmont Park...
"This is his toughest assignment to date, but I think he is up to the task"
Millefeuille a tasty dish
Race 1 17:20 Belmont Park - Millefeuille
Millefeuille should open her account in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This Juddmonte homebred caught the eye on debut when finishing second in a similar event over this course last month. She ran on strongly inside the final furlong, and was gaining on the winner close home. This was a super effort and significant improvement is expected. She has been working well ahead of this assignment, and put in a bullet work a week ago. Anything around her Morning Line price of 9/52.8 will do.
Bears Mafia to dominate
Race 7 20:39 Belmont Park - Bears Mafia
Bears Mafia is my idea of the winner of this $40k optional claimer on the main track.
This admirable gelding has done me plenty of favours this year and has won his last six starts. He has not looked back since winning a $12.5 non-winner of three at Monmouth Park in early July. On his latest start over this course he demolished his rivals in a first level allowance contest. He swept to the front in the straight and pulled clear to win with any amount in hand. This is his toughest assignment to date, but I think he is up to the task. BSP is recommended.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +96.09
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 0.0
Friday 23 October, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Millefeuille
|Wedding Band
|Jamsstar
|Mo Dean
|Plum Awesome
Join to place betsJoin today
Friday 23 October, 8.39pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fort Worth
|Celtic Chaos
|Kazmania
|Charlie Mccoy
|Build To Suit
|Runaway Lute
|Bears Mafia
|Zonic
|Freaky Styley
|Bourbon Bay
Join to place betsJoin today