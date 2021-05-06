US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Absolute Courage to take charge

Race 2 18:31 Belmont Park - Absolute Courage

Absolute Courage should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This well related son of Into Mischief caught the eye on debut when finishing fourth to Supply and Demand in a similar event at Aqueduct last month. He missed the break, and was rushed up before weakening inside the final furlong. He attracted heavy support and clearly has some ability. I think he is open to significant improvement, and it is nice to see jockey Jose Ortiz ride back for connections. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Barista Vixen worth a shot

Race 4 19:31 Belmont Park - Barista Vixen

I am going to take a chance with Barista Vixen in this $35k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly beat Amity Island in a $25k non-winner of two at Aqueduct last month. She found plenty for pressure inside the final furlong, and was going away at the end. Not surprisingly, she was claimed by trainer Ron Potts who steps her up in class. Potts has a healthy 23% strike rate off the claim. She is relatively lightly raced and is open to further improvement. This is tougher, but feel she is up to the task. BSP is recommended.



