US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Friday

Hey It's Tati to wave goodbye to rivals

Race 1 17:20 Belmont Park - Hey It's Tati

Hey It's Tati should make her presence felt in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This filly finished third to Wishes and Dreams in a $25k non-winner of two at Aqueduct in February. She attempted to make all, but was collared well inside the final furlong. This was a decent effort for the level and should be more effective in this company. Trainer Tom Albertrani drops her aggressively, which should help carry her speed further. Hopefully she can clear the field and make all. BSP is recommended.

Air Attack to fire

Race 3 18:36 Belmont Park - Air Attack

Air Attack is my idea of the winner of this fascinating 11 furlong Stakes race on the main track.

This gelding put in a much improved effort when beating Musical Heart in the Stud Muffin Stakes at Aqueduct last month. He delivered a strong challenge in the straight, and ran out an emphatic winner. He has come on leaps and bounds since joining trainer John Toscano in February, and comes in to this race in cracking form. His work tab is strong and the talented Hector Diaz has the riding assignment. This is a competitive race so BSP is recommended.