Bath Racing Tips: Urban Forest has plenty in his favour

NAP: Urban Forest fancied to strike

Urban Forest - 15:15 Bath

Urban Forest ran well after six months off when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time, shaping as if he's returned in top form. He was beaten only two lengths and arguably deserved extra credit after racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal (the winner came from a lot further back). Urban Forest can race from the same mark here and the application of first-time cheekpieces could unlock a bit more improvement, so this looks a good opportunity for him to belatedly get off the mark.

No. 8 (11) Urban Forest SBK 6/4 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 49

NEXT BEST: Don't rule out Adatorio

Adatorio - 16:55 Bath

Adatorio produced a career best when third on his latest outing at Wolverhampton, passing the post less than three lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being hampered entering the final furlong. That was a big step in the right direction and the cheekpieces he wore last time are replaced by blinkers today. The Clive Cox yard has been among the winners recently and there is little doubt that Adatorio is capable of winning handicaps from a BHA mark of 62.

No. 8 (6) Adatorio SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 62

EACH-WAY: Uncle Dick is decent value

Uncle Dick - 16:20 Bath

Uncle Dick was a model of consistency in 2021, finishing placed on no fewer than six occasions after making a winning reappearance at Wolverhampton last January. He was beaten just half a length on his penultimate outing at Kempton in September and the balance of his form suggests he could still be well treated on a BHA mark of 65. Plenty of his rivals here have questions to answer and Uncle Dick seems sure to be on the premises if arriving at the top of his game after seven months on the sidelines.