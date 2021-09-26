- Trainer: Harry Eustace
Bath Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection...
NAP
Ancient Times has enjoyed a productive campaign and he has been at the top of his game of late, winning at Epsom before running a cracker in defeat at Haydock a couple of weeks ago. Ancient Times got some seasoned handicappers out of their comfort zone in that six-furlong handicap and was only worn down in the final 50 yards. This slight drop in trip should be in his favour and he should be tough to peg back.
NEXT BEST
Iskaheen was an encouraging third behind a couple of subsequent winners at Windsor last month and looks well treated for this handicap debut based on that performance. Iskaheen showed up well for a long way in that six-furlong novice, only giving way inside the final 100 yards, and that continued a theme of run-by-run improvement.
EACH-WAY
Lady Elysia's last three wins have come here, highlighting her effectiveness at this venue, and she wasn't disgraced in a tougher race when fourth here a couple of weeks ago. This is a marked ease in grade and she also has the assistance of one of the more experienced riders in the race, so she ought to give a good account.
Recommended bets
Bath 27th Sep (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Monday 27 September, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Night Candle
|Goldenhurst
|Suanni
|Kensington Agent
|Iskaheen
|Mystical Music
|Bicep
|Lawful Command
|Bluebell Way
|Above It All
|Gypsy Lady
|Dash For It
|Roystan Girl
Bath 27th Sep (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 27 September, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ancient Times
|Ruby Cottage
|Vandad
|Phoenix Star
|Red Alert
|Swiss Pride
|The Cruising Lord
|Sarahs Verse
|Eye Of Heaven
Bath 27th Sep (1m5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 27 September, 5.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Miss Tiki
|Alambrista
|Turn Of Phrase
|Street Jester
|Master Grey
|Villanelle
|Lady Elysia
|Temur Khan
|Financial Conduct
|Eagles First
|With Pleasure
|Rakish Paddy
|Sassy Go Lucky