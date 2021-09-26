Bath Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

NAP

Ancient Times - 17:00 Bath

Ancient Times has enjoyed a productive campaign and he has been at the top of his game of late, winning at Epsom before running a cracker in defeat at Haydock a couple of weeks ago. Ancient Times got some seasoned handicappers out of their comfort zone in that six-furlong handicap and was only worn down in the final 50 yards. This slight drop in trip should be in his favour and he should be tough to peg back.

No. 3 (1) Ancient Times SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST

Iskaheen - 13:50 Bath

Iskaheen was an encouraging third behind a couple of subsequent winners at Windsor last month and looks well treated for this handicap debut based on that performance. Iskaheen showed up well for a long way in that six-furlong novice, only giving way inside the final 100 yards, and that continued a theme of run-by-run improvement.

No. 1 (13) Iskaheen (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Denis Coakley

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

EACH-WAY

Lady Elysia - 17:35 Bath

Lady Elysia's last three wins have come here, highlighting her effectiveness at this venue, and she wasn't disgraced in a tougher race when fourth here a couple of weeks ago. This is a marked ease in grade and she also has the assistance of one of the more experienced riders in the race, so she ought to give a good account.