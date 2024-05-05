Tony Calvin Tips

Bath Racing Tips: Shoot for the stars

Bath races
Bath stages a seven-race card on Monday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Bath on Monday.

  • A Bath Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Bath Nap - 14:50 - Back Star Anthem

    Star Anthem is related to plenty of juvenile winners and he showed more than enough himself when second on debut at Newbury recently to suggest he'll be winning sooner rather than later.

    He represents last year's winning stable and this looks a good opening as there doesn't appear to be anything of the class of his Newbury conqueror Hawaiian - who was very well backed that day - in the line-up.

    Bath Next Best - 17:45 - Back Andromedas Kingdom

    After six months off, Andromedas Kingdom made it two wins from her last three starts when successful over C&D eight days ago and a penalty might not be enough to prevent her from following up.

    Formerly trained in Ireland, she has started life on these shores from a very workable mark and won with a bit up her sleeve last time despite hanging left in the closing stages.

