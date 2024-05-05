Bath Racing Tips: Shoot for the stars

A Bath Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Bath Nap - 14:50 - Back Star Anthem

No. 6 (6) Star Anthem (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Star Anthem is related to plenty of juvenile winners and he showed more than enough himself when second on debut at Newbury recently to suggest he'll be winning sooner rather than later.

He represents last year's winning stable and this looks a good opening as there doesn't appear to be anything of the class of his Newbury conqueror Hawaiian - who was very well backed that day - in the line-up.

Back Star Anthem on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Bath Next Best - 17:45 - Back Andromedas Kingdom

No. 5 (9) Andromedas Kingdom (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

After six months off, Andromedas Kingdom made it two wins from her last three starts when successful over C&D eight days ago and a penalty might not be enough to prevent her from following up.

Formerly trained in Ireland, she has started life on these shores from a very workable mark and won with a bit up her sleeve last time despite hanging left in the closing stages.