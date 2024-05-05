- Trainer: Clive Cox
- Jockey: Richard Kingscote
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Bath Racing Tips: Shoot for the stars
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Bath on Monday.
-
A Bath Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 55
Bath Nap - 14:50 - Back Star Anthem
Star Anthem is related to plenty of juvenile winners and he showed more than enough himself when second on debut at Newbury recently to suggest he'll be winning sooner rather than later.
He represents last year's winning stable and this looks a good opening as there doesn't appear to be anything of the class of his Newbury conqueror Hawaiian - who was very well backed that day - in the line-up.
Bath Next Best - 17:45 - Back Andromedas Kingdom
After six months off, Andromedas Kingdom made it two wins from her last three starts when successful over C&D eight days ago and a penalty might not be enough to prevent her from following up.
Formerly trained in Ireland, she has started life on these shores from a very workable mark and won with a bit up her sleeve last time despite hanging left in the closing stages.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Bath 6th May (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 6 May, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Moon Over The Sea
|Andromedas Kingdom
|Sao Timothy
|Dappled Light
|James Park Woods
|Danesfort
|Purple Poppy
|Galactic Glow
|Dourado
|Bhubezi
|Devore
|Musaytir
|Wood Farm Wag
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.