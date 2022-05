NAP: Sisterandbrother can follow up

Sisterandbrother - 13:15 Bath

Sisterandbrother bounced back to his best on his first outing for Milton Harris when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at this track earlier this month, showing plenty of resolution to regain the lead close home after being headed by the reopposing Blue Hero inside the final furlong. The step back up in trip should suit well and he may have more to offer for this yard now sporting a first-time hood.

No. 5 (4) Sisterandbrother EXC 1.1 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST: Dal Mallart well worth another chance

Dal Mallart - 15:20 Bath

Dal Mallart is arguably open to the most improvement in this field and looks the one to side with. She failed to improve as expected upped in trip on handicap debut at Nottingham earlier this month, but she wasn't seen to best effect, still showing signs of inexperience and short of room in the final furlong. She will likely stay further in time, but is well worth another chance to prove herself on a good mark.

No. 6 (6) Dal Mallart EXC 5.5 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 64

EACH-WAY: Vape can hit the frame at least once more

Vape - 14:20 Bath

Vape has returned to form since joining John Flint, taking advantage of a reduced mark when winning over six furlongs at Windsor last month, and running just as well in defeat to be placed on his last two starts. He shaped well in what looked a strong race for the grade at Nottingham last time, boxing on inside the final furlong and that form is starting to work out. He drops back to the minimum trip now, but he has been showing plenty of speed, and he can continue in form from a 1 lb higher mark.