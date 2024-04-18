Tony Calvin Tips

Bath Racing Tips: Bated can Breeze home

Bath
There is evening racing at Bath on Friday

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Bath on Friday.

  • A Bath Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

    • Bath Nap - 17:45 - Back Adaay In Devon

    Vadream put up some smart efforts when winning twice in the mud last spring, including in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket, but she could have done with softer conditions here and preference is for Rod Millman's three-year-old filly Adaay In Devon.

    She won her maiden at this track last summer before going on to win three more times at two and has shown further improvement this term. Her fourth to Montassib behind some smart older male rivals in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster was a fine effort and she's capable of making race fitness tell back in listed company after a course-and-distance win in a handicap twelve days ago.

    Bath Next Best - 17:15 - Back Bated Breeze

    Most of these three-year-olds are still looking for a first win, including Bated Breeze for Gary Moore, but his latest run suggests he's capable of getting off the mark here.

    He didn't really progress after some early promise on turf at two when with Eve Johnson Houghton but ran with much more encouragement after a winter break when third to the well-backed Dark Dreamer on his handicap debut at Kempton early this month. After being dropped out, Bated Breeze fared best of those held up when picking his way through in the straight and he's taken to build on that promise.

    Bath Each Way - 19:45 - Back Racing Demon

    Ed de Giles' Racing Demon makes each-way appeal in the closing mile handicap.

    He put together back-to-back wins at Chepstow and Salisbury last June and was placed on several other occasions, notably when third behind Dream Pirate over course and distance in October when the only one to make any inroads from the rear.

    While Racing Demon looked rusty after a slow start on his first run for six months at Southwell last time, he may well have benefited from that run and has dipped to a dangerous mark now, 5 lb lower than that third place here last autumn.

