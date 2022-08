NAP: Go On Chez can resume winning ways

Go On Chez - 14:45 Bangor

Go On Chez completed a five-timer in a good style at Aintree in June, his jumping not always fluent but having plenty in hand at the finish.

He lost his unbeaten record over fences at Uttoxeter last time, but he shaped better than the bare result, finding a well-run race over a two furlong longer trip than this seemingly stretching his stamina. Go On Chez races from the same mark now and is almost certainly still well handicapped, so there is plenty to like about his chances back at three miles.

No. 4 Go On Chez SBK 5/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST: Imperial Sachin's can win again

Imperial Sachin's - 13:45 Bangor

Imperial Sachin's lost his way for Gordon Elliott, but has been revitalised by his new yard, finding plenty for pressure when winning a handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter last month.

He followed up in grand style over fences last time, his effort all the more creditable given he was racing from 8 lb out of the weights, and, clearly thriving at present, he remains one to be interested from a lower mark back over timber now.

No. 1 Imperial Sachin's (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 117

EACH WAY: More to come from Fenna's Loss

Fenna's Loss - 15:45 Bangor

Fenna's Loss made a winning start for this yard in a bumper at Hexham in June and followed up on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter last month.

That was a weak race, but he won with something in hand, and showed improved form in defeat when runner-up under a penalty at Perth last time. He was beaten by a nice sort that day, so the form looks solid enough for all it was just a three-runner contest, and he should have even more to offer now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark.