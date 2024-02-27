Bangor Racing Tips: Catch Him Derry to deliver again

A Bangor Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Bangor Nap - 16:50 - Back Catch Him Derry

No. 6 Catch Him Derry (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 102

A pair of novices who were both last-time-out winners at Southwell look the pair to focus on in this staying handicap hurdle. Dan Skelton's representative Catch Him Derry is getting nearly a stone from Globe Player and edges the vote in a race where his stable is doubly represented.

Catch Him Derry has clearly learned a lot since pulling hard and finishing last on his debut in a bumper in November and, after finishing third at this track on his first two starts over hurdles, he was upped markedly in trip to open his account on his handicap debut at Southwell last time.

The runner-up Hobb's Delight has won since and Catch Him Derry can follow suit.

Back Catch Him Derry @ 11/82.38 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Bangor Next Best - 14:50 - Back Breeze of Wind

No. 6 Breeze Of Wind (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 102

There are a couple of Scottish raiders in this three-mile handicap chase and one of them, Breeze of Wind, looks the obvious choice in a bid to complete a four-timer for Stuart Coltherd.

The former winning pointer in Ireland has rapidly left his hurdles form for another yard behind this winter, starting his hat-trick when well backed over Hexham's stiff two and a half miles in December in barely raceable ground.

Not surprisingly, therefore, Breeze of Wind has gone on to win over three miles at Uttoxeter and Carlisle and was value for more than the length he beat Five Dollar Fine at the latter track. Progressing well, he can extend his sequence further.