- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 102
Bangor Racing Tips: Catch Him Derry to deliver again
Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Bangor on Wednesday.
-
A Bangor Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Stuart Coltherd
- Jockey: Sam Coltherd
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 102
Bangor Nap - 16:50 - Back Catch Him Derry
A pair of novices who were both last-time-out winners at Southwell look the pair to focus on in this staying handicap hurdle. Dan Skelton's representative Catch Him Derry is getting nearly a stone from Globe Player and edges the vote in a race where his stable is doubly represented.
Catch Him Derry has clearly learned a lot since pulling hard and finishing last on his debut in a bumper in November and, after finishing third at this track on his first two starts over hurdles, he was upped markedly in trip to open his account on his handicap debut at Southwell last time.
The runner-up Hobb's Delight has won since and Catch Him Derry can follow suit.
Bangor Next Best - 14:50 - Back Breeze of Wind
There are a couple of Scottish raiders in this three-mile handicap chase and one of them, Breeze of Wind, looks the obvious choice in a bid to complete a four-timer for Stuart Coltherd.
The former winning pointer in Ireland has rapidly left his hurdles form for another yard behind this winter, starting his hat-trick when well backed over Hexham's stiff two and a half miles in December in barely raceable ground.
Not surprisingly, therefore, Breeze of Wind has gone on to win over three miles at Uttoxeter and Carlisle and was value for more than the length he beat Five Dollar Fine at the latter track. Progressing well, he can extend his sequence further.
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Bangor-on-Dee 28th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 February, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Globe Player
|Catch Him Derry
|Big Fish
|Gwennie May Boy
|Phil De Pail
|Iontach Cheval
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.