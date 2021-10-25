To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bangor and Chepstow Racing Tips: Salamanca can send them to School

Chepstow
Timeform's Dave Ord has a particularly strong fancy at Bangor on Tuesday

Timeform's Dave Ord recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Bangor and Chepstow on Tuesday.

"...this might be the day The Cincinatti Kid starts to make a mark over hurdles..."

NAP: Teach them a lesson

Salamanca School - 15:55 Bangor

He looked a complete natural over fences when bolting up at Plumpton on his return and a 7 lb penalty shouldn't prevent Salamanca School from following up in the Swansway & Smartplanner Sponsor Oliver Greenall Racing Handicap Chase. Warren Greatrex's charge had appeared to be only modest over timber but was a different proposition faced with the larger obstacles. Gavin Sheehan, who rides here, was in the saddle and his partner was clear at halfway.

There was a brief moment jumping the fourth last when he was reeled in but he was soon back in command, going on to beat Auld Sod by six-and-a-half lengths. A couple of others in this will want to sit handy but if he jumps like he did last time, Salamanca School can dictate from the front and will be very hard to peg back.

NEXT BEST: Improver the one to be with

Off The Planet - 15:05 Chepstow

He caught the eye at Warwick last time and Off The Planet has to be of interest in the Black And White Racing Club On Tour Handicap Hurdle. Philip Hobbs' charge went with plenty of zest on his seasonal reappearance and was still travelling ominously well until clattering three out. He was untidy again at the last and eventually finished third behind Royal Pretender.

He promises to strip fitter for that outing and steps up in trip on his handicap debut. An opening mark of 115 seems perfectly fair as there should be a chunk of improvement to come and with a clear round he should be involved in the finish.

EACH WAY: Back the Kid

The Cincinatti Kid - 16:50 Chepstow

Useful on the flat, The Cincinatti Kid could be about to take a step forward switched to handicaps over timber.
He won his final start on the level from a mark of 71 at Chester for Richard Hannon but hasn't shown a great deal in four starts over timber, three of which were for Alan King.

However, he shaped as though needing the run on his seasonal return - and first run for Henry Oliver - folding down the home straight having briefly looked like getting involved at Stratford. He has been given a rating of 102 which gives him a chance - as does the fact there's a very strong pace on the cards. With improvement anticipated from that reappearance run, this might be the day The Cincinatti Kid starts to make a mark over hurdles.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Salamanca School @ 2.35/4 in the 15:55 Bangor
Next Best - Back Off The Planet @ 7.0] in the 15:05 Chepstow
Each Way - Back The Cincinatti Kid @ 9.08/1 in the 16:50 Chepstow

