NAP: Natural Look is one to note

Natural Look - 19:00 Ballinrobe

Natural Look shaped very well when third in a big-field handicap hurdle at Tramore two weeks ago, finishing best from a long way back to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner.

That was just her fifth start over hurdles and she is likely to have a bigger effort in the locker, particularly now stepping back up in trip.

In a 19-strong field, Natural Look is only 1 lb higher in the weights than last time and seems sure to go well again.

No. 9 Natural Look (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Declan Queally, Ireland

Jockey: D. L. Queally

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Troubled Times up to the task

Troubled Times - 17:00 Ballinrobe

Troubled Times made a winning debut in a bumper at Killarney in May, keeping going well to land the spoils by two and a half lengths in comfortable fashion.

She was unable to maintain her unbeaten record on her hurdling debut at Tipperary seven weeks later, but there was still plenty to like about that effort as she was beaten only four lengths into fourth with a big gap back to the rest.

That form puts Troubled Times right in the mix in this maiden and she rates a solid selection to get off the mark over hurdles with further progress on the cards.

No. 6 Troubled Times (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: S. Curling, Ireland

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Berliet Express to have a big say

Berliet Express - 17:30 Ballinrobe

Berliet Express ran right up to his best when filling the runner-up spot in a handicap chase at Clonmel last month, making smooth headway out wide early in the straight and keeping going well from there to be beaten less than five lengths.

He is back over hurdles today and can race from a 6-lb lower mark than he did at Clonmel, despite the fact he seems to be equally effective in both spheres.

The booking of Jack Foley, who is good value for his 3-lb claim, also catches the eye, so Berliet Express is well worth another chance to end a losing run stretching back to August 2021.