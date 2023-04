Scottish Grand National

15:35 Ayr, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Dusart (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Quickly made up into a very smart performer over fences last season, winning three of his four starts, but he jumped with little fluency when puled up in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January. Cheekpieces go on now and he has something to prove.

2. Threeunderthrufive (Paul Nicholls/ Adrian Heskin)

Won four novice chases last term but has yet to score this season and was only eighth in the Ultima at Cheltenham last month when fitted with a tongue tie for a first time. Tongue tie is retained and cheekpieces also go back on here in a bid to bring about the required bigger effort.

3. Monbeg Genius (Jonjo O'Neill/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Highly progressive novice chaser who readily completed his hat-trick at Chepstow in February. Ran a cracker when a clear third to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham last time. Has more to offer over this marathon trip and rates a major player.

No. 3 Monbeg Genius (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 145

4. Empire Steel (Sandy Thomson/ Ryan Mania)

Resumed winning ways in a four-runner listed chase at Kelso last month, beating Le Milos by three-quarters of a length. Significantly up in trip here but needs considering.

5. Elvis Mail (Nick Alexander/ Bruce Lynn (3))

Useful hurdler/chaser who got back on track when landing a three-and-a-quarter mile handicap chase at Kelso last month by seven and a half lengths from Half Shot. Not discounted stepping up in distance if his jumping holds up.

6. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/ Jack Tudor)

Finished runner-up in this contest 12 months ago and he got back on track when bagging the Eider at Newcastle in February, finding plenty on the run-in to score by two and a half lengths. Cheekpieces are refitted and he's not taken lightly despite taking an 8 lb rise (still 3 lb lower than when runner-up last year).

7. Malina Girl (Gavin Cromwell/ Sean Flanagan)

Irish novice who recorded her third win of the season in the Ulster National three weeks ago. Remains unexposed as a stayer so she's firmly in the picture despite having a career-high mark to overcome.

No. 7 Malina Girl (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 137

8. Undersupervision (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Unreliable sort but he turned in one of his better efforts when runner-up in the three-and-a-quarter-mile Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster last month. Up in trip here and others remain more persuasive.

9. Ruthless Article (Rebecca Curtis/ Tom Bellamy)

Proved better than ever last summer when landing a three-and-a-quarter mile handicap chase at Uttoxeter, but he beat only one rival on his return from an eight-month break at Ascot three weeks ago. Has something to prove now.

10. Lord Accord (Neil Mulholland/ Richie McLernon)

Useful handicap chaser who was successful at Cheltenham in October. Has largely been below-par since, though, including when pulling up in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham, and others are preferred.

11. Flash Collonges (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Got off the mark in this sphere in a five-runner handicap chase over just shy of three miles at Newbury last month. Should stay this longer distance and he can't be dismissed for a yard which has a good record here.

12. Cooper's Cross (Stuart Colherd/ Sam Coltherd)

Dual chase winner this term who was running another good race when falling four out in the Topham Chase over two miles and five furlongs at Aintree last week. No forlorn hope over this longer distance.

13. Cap du Nord (Christian Williams/ Nick Scholfield)

Bounced back to winning ways in a valuable three-mile event at Ascot in February but was only ninth at Kempton a week later. Possibly found the run coming too quickly there so has possibilities after a break.

No. 13 Cap Du Nord (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 132

14. Flash de Touzaine (Liz Doyle/ Richard Deegan (3))

Opened his account over fences at Galway in October and posted a solid fifth in first-time cheekpieces in a three-mile handicap at Navan last month. More is required significantly up in trip here.

15. Manothepeople (Fergal O'Brien/ Paddy Brennan)

Made a successful chasing debut in a three-and-a-quarter-mile novice handicap at Chepstow and then went two from two over fences when following up in a similar event over three miles at the same course. Posted a very good effort when second of three in a Newbury handicap on his return from a break last month and may do better now going over a marathon trip. Shortlisted.

16. Famous Bridge (Nicky Richards/ Brian Hughes)

On the up over fences and he arrives in search of a hat-trick after landing back-to-back handicaps at Wetherby last month. This is tougher but he can make his presence felt with this marathon trip a likely plus.

17. Your Own Story (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Was suited by an increased test of stamina when getting off the mark over fences in a three-mile-seven-furlong event at Wetherby. Bettered that form when second in a three-and-a-half-mile Haydock handicap later in March so he needs considering despite being 1 lb out of the weights.

No. 17 Your Own Story (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 128

18. Waitnsee (John Patrick Ryan/ Danny Mullins)

Scored over hurdles at Kilbeggan in July but has failed to reach the frame since, finishing only eighth in a three-mile handicap chase at Naas last time when fitted with first-time blinkers. Others appeal more.

19. Magna Sam (Alastair Ralph/ Alex Edwards)

Proved better than ever when landing the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh in February on his first start for the yard after nine months off. That form has been franked so he can't be ruled out despite being 3 lb out of the handicap.

20. Mighty Thunder (Lucinda Russell/ Patrick Wadge (5))

Won this event in 2021 but doesn't seem to be the force of old nowadays and was a never-dangerous fifth to Elvis Mail in a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase at Kelso last month. This greater stamina test will suit but he's 3 lb 'wrong' at the weights.

21. Flower of Scotland (Sandy Thomson/ Danny McMenamin)

Scored at Kelso in December and has been in good nick since, notably finishing third in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh. One to consider despite being 6 lb out of the handicap.

22. Half Shot (Iain Jardine/ Conor O'Farrell)

Opened his chase account at Sedgefield in October and has continued in very good form, finishing runner-up in a three-and-a-quarter-mile Kelso handicap four weeks ago. He's 7 lb 'wrong' in the weights here but is still no forlorn hope.

23. Small Present (Sue Smith/ Sean Quinlan)

Was a useful stayer over hurdles but his chase efforts this season have been disappointing. Others are much preferred.