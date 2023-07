NAP

Ayr - 15:40 - Back Whiskey Priest

No. 3 (7) Whiskey Priest (Ire) EXC 1.93 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 59

Whiskey Priest showed much-improved form when making his handicap debut at Yarmouth on Wednesday, edging ahead in the final 100 yards before being joined on the line and having to settle for a dead heat. This will be tougher under a 6 lb penalty, but he still looked rough around the edges at Yarmouth and there should be better to come from him as he gains in experience. Whiskey Priest could be the type to run up a sequence and is certainly one to keep on the right side in his follow-up bid.

NEXT BEST

Ayr - 14:30 - Back Golden Shot

No. 1 (4) Golden Shot EXC 3.3 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Morgan Cole

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

Golden Shot came up short in his hat-trick attempt when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Newcastle in October, though he wasn't seen to best effect having met trouble at a crucial stage, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and has gone well fresh in the past having won on last season's reappearance. A useful stayer in the making, Golden Shot is hard to oppose in a race where most of his rivals are thoroughly exposed.

EACH-WAY

Ayr - 16:15 - Back Gentle Ellen

No. 2 (2) Gentle Ellen (Ire) EXC 2.56 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 64

Gentle Ellen bounced back to form to double her career tally at Carlisle last month, staying on well from rear to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. The manner of that victory suggests she was full value for a 4 lb rise in the weights and she's clearly very effective when the ground is on the softer side. Still relatively low mileage, Gentle Ellen seems sure to give another good account back over the same course and distance as when opening her account in August last year.