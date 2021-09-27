Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

NAP

Casilli - 15:50 Ayr

Casilli has gone from strength to strength this year, recording a fourth win of the campaign over a similar trip at Beverley last month. He has built up a real rapport with this rider and, judged by the manner of his latest success, he is fancied to defy the handicapper once again and complete a hat-trick.

No. 1 (1) Casilli EXC 1.84 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Gweedore - 13:00 Ayr

Gweedore has been making hay in Scotland of late, winning three of his last four starts, and he impressed again when scoring at Musselburgh a fortnight ago. He's won on his last two visits to Ayr, too, so there is plenty to like about his chances despite another 3 lb rise in the weights.

No. 2 (7) Gweedore EXC 1.77 Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY

Tommy G - 15:20 Ayr

Tommy G has rolled back the years this season and is taken to bag win number five having had too much use made of him here last time and has been lowered a generous 3 lb now. That was just his second start beyond a mile and, while he clearly stays the trip, he is perhaps more effective at shorter. He remains an in-form horse.