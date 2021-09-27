- Trainer: Michael & David Easterby
Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection...
NAP
Casilli has gone from strength to strength this year, recording a fourth win of the campaign over a similar trip at Beverley last month. He has built up a real rapport with this rider and, judged by the manner of his latest success, he is fancied to defy the handicapper once again and complete a hat-trick.
NEXT BEST
Gweedore has been making hay in Scotland of late, winning three of his last four starts, and he impressed again when scoring at Musselburgh a fortnight ago. He's won on his last two visits to Ayr, too, so there is plenty to like about his chances despite another 3 lb rise in the weights.
EACH WAY
Tommy G has rolled back the years this season and is taken to bag win number five having had too much use made of him here last time and has been lowered a generous 3 lb now. That was just his second start beyond a mile and, while he clearly stays the trip, he is perhaps more effective at shorter. He remains an in-form horse.
Recommended bets
Nap - Back Casilli @ 2.89/5 in the 15:50 Ayr
Next Best - Back Gweedore @ 4.03/1 in the 13:00 Ayr
Each Way - Back Tommy G @ 7.06/1 in the 15:20 Ayr
