Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Ayr
Ayr stage a seven-race card on Tuesday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection...

NAP

Casilli - 15:50 Ayr

Casilli has gone from strength to strength this year, recording a fourth win of the campaign over a similar trip at Beverley last month. He has built up a real rapport with this rider and, judged by the manner of his latest success, he is fancied to defy the handicapper once again and complete a hat-trick.

NEXT BEST

Gweedore - 13:00 Ayr

Gweedore has been making hay in Scotland of late, winning three of his last four starts, and he impressed again when scoring at Musselburgh a fortnight ago. He's won on his last two visits to Ayr, too, so there is plenty to like about his chances despite another 3 lb rise in the weights.

EACH WAY

Tommy G - 15:20 Ayr

Tommy G has rolled back the years this season and is taken to bag win number five having had too much use made of him here last time and has been lowered a generous 3 lb now. That was just his second start beyond a mile and, while he clearly stays the trip, he is perhaps more effective at shorter. He remains an in-form horse.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Casilli @ 2.89/5 in the 15:50 Ayr
Next Best - Back Gweedore @ 4.03/1 in the 13:00 Ayr
Each Way - Back Tommy G @ 7.06/1 in the 15:20 Ayr

Ayr 28th Sep (1m App Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 September, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gweedore
Ghost Rider
Coase
Jewel Maker
Amaysmont
Yaaser
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 28th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 September, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cold Stare
Dancing To Win
Zip
Shawaamekh
Redarna
Dutch Decoy
Wobwobwob
Tommy G
True Blue Moon
Black Friday
Parallel World
Hajjam
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 28th Sep (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 September, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Casilli
Myristica
Finally Mine
My Little Queens
Noble Crusade
Silvestris
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

