- Trainer: Nicky Richards
- Jockey: Brian Hughes
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Monday...
"...has a good chance on form and shouldn't be too long in opening his account in this code."
Timeform on Doyen Breed
A winner on his bumper debut last season, Castle Rushen made another winning debut when opening his hurdle account at the first attempt last month, still a length down until staying on to forge ahead in the final 100 yards. He looks sure to improve with this step up in trip and makes plenty of appeal on just his second outing over obstacles.
Switched to handicap company, Doyen Breed showed improved form on his debut for Sandy Thomson's yard at Wetherby last month, unable to reel in the winner - who had fitness on his side - but pulling clear of the rest. He has a good chance on form and shouldn't be too long in opening his account in this code.
Fly By Milan made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut over this course and distance last month, and he duly showed plenty of ability, making steady headway in the final furlong and closing all the way to the line, just unable to reel in the winner, who came in for a good ride. He is entitled to build on that effort and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open his account.
Smart Stats
FLY BY MILAN - 15:40 Ayr
21% - Nicky Richards's strike rate at AYR since the start of the 2015/16 season
27% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
Recommended bets
Castle Rushen - 12:30 Ayr
Doyen Breed - 15:10 Ayr
Fly By Milan - 15:40 Ayr
Ayr 30th Nov (2m3f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 30 November, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fearless
|Castle Rushen
|Lamanver Storm
|Get With It
|Manetti
|To The Limit
|Orlas Abbey
Ayr 30th Nov (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 30 November, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Leostar
|Calivigny
|You Name Him
|Doyen Breed
|Serious Ego
|Calix Delafayette
|Metro Boulot Dodo
|Ashjan
|Oishin
Ayr 30th Nov (2m NHF)Show Hide
Monday 30 November, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Highstakesplayer
|Fly By Milan
|Fudgeman
|Majestic Storm
|Royal Rank
|Travail Dorfevre
|Get The Facts
|Monchiques Lass