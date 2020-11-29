To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Racing at Ayr
Timeform bring you three to back at Ayr on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Monday...

"...has a good chance on form and shouldn't be too long in opening his account in this code."

Timeform on Doyen Breed

Castle Rushen - 12:30 Ayr

A winner on his bumper debut last season, Castle Rushen made another winning debut when opening his hurdle account at the first attempt last month, still a length down until staying on to forge ahead in the final 100 yards. He looks sure to improve with this step up in trip and makes plenty of appeal on just his second outing over obstacles.

Doyen Breed - 15:10 Ayr

Switched to handicap company, Doyen Breed showed improved form on his debut for Sandy Thomson's yard at Wetherby last month, unable to reel in the winner - who had fitness on his side - but pulling clear of the rest. He has a good chance on form and shouldn't be too long in opening his account in this code.

Fly By Milan - 15:40 Ayr

Fly By Milan made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut over this course and distance last month, and he duly showed plenty of ability, making steady headway in the final furlong and closing all the way to the line, just unable to reel in the winner, who came in for a good ride. He is entitled to build on that effort and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open his account.

Smart Stats

FLY BY MILAN - 15:40 Ayr
21% - Nicky Richards's strike rate at AYR since the start of the 2015/16 season
27% - Nicky Richards's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers

Recommended bets

Castle Rushen - 12:30 Ayr
Doyen Breed - 15:10 Ayr
Fly By Milan - 15:40 Ayr

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

