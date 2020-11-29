Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Castle Rushen - 12:30 Ayr

A winner on his bumper debut last season, Castle Rushen made another winning debut when opening his hurdle account at the first attempt last month, still a length down until staying on to forge ahead in the final 100 yards. He looks sure to improve with this step up in trip and makes plenty of appeal on just his second outing over obstacles.

No. 1 Castle Rushen (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Doyen Breed - 15:10 Ayr

Switched to handicap company, Doyen Breed showed improved form on his debut for Sandy Thomson's yard at Wetherby last month, unable to reel in the winner - who had fitness on his side - but pulling clear of the rest. He has a good chance on form and shouldn't be too long in opening his account in this code.

No. 5 Doyen Breed (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 112

Fly By Milan - 15:40 Ayr

Fly By Milan made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut over this course and distance last month, and he duly showed plenty of ability, making steady headway in the final furlong and closing all the way to the line, just unable to reel in the winner, who came in for a good ride. He is entitled to build on that effort and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open his account.