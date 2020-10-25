To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Ayr on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Monday...

"...looks sure to take plenty of beating on his reappearance/stable debut..."

Timeform on A Large One Please

Whiskey Lullaby - 12:30 Ayr

Whiskey Lullaby shaped nicely amidst greenness when making her Rules debut in a Newbury bumper in February, lacking the speed of the winner but keeping on well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. She'll be suited by the stiffer test here on hurdling debut, and her experience when previously second in an Irish point will stand her in good stead for the Paul Nicholls yard that continues in top form (15 winners in the last 14 days).

Do Your Job - 13:05 Ayr

Do Your Job built on his earlier promise to get off the mark over hurdles at Ffos Las recently, asserting in the final 100 yards to win by three lengths in dominant fashion. The opposition this time features a couple of interesting newcomers, but Do Your Job should have more to offer and is fancied to defy a penalty to follow up.

A Large One Please - 16:00 Ayr

A Large One Please showed plenty of ability when third on his bumper debut at Chepstow last December, putting in some good late work after being left with too much to do, ultimately beaten only five lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating on his reappearance/stable debut, especially when you factor in his scope for further progress.


Smart Stat

BEAT BOX - 13:40 Ayr
23% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Ayr

Recommended bets

Whiskey Lullaby - 12:30 Ayr
Do Your Job - 13:05 Ayr
A Large One Please - 16:00 Ayr

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ayr 26th Oct (2m4f Mares Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 26 October, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whiskey Lullaby
Lady Bowes
Wild Polly
Etoile Decosse
Orient Sunset
Class Bishop Lady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 26th Oct (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 26 October, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Curlew Hill
Cadzand
Confirmation Bias
Do Your Job
Wetlands
Murvagh Beach
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ayr 26th Oct (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 26 October, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
A Large One Please
Fly By Milan
Freezing Point
Bayfriars Bobby
Spider Pig
Rock Rebel
Veshenskaya
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles