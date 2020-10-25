Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Whiskey Lullaby - 12:30 Ayr

Whiskey Lullaby shaped nicely amidst greenness when making her Rules debut in a Newbury bumper in February, lacking the speed of the winner but keeping on well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. She'll be suited by the stiffer test here on hurdling debut, and her experience when previously second in an Irish point will stand her in good stead for the Paul Nicholls yard that continues in top form (15 winners in the last 14 days).

No. 5 Whiskey Lullaby (Ire) EXC 1.45 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Do Your Job - 13:05 Ayr

Do Your Job built on his earlier promise to get off the mark over hurdles at Ffos Las recently, asserting in the final 100 yards to win by three lengths in dominant fashion. The opposition this time features a couple of interesting newcomers, but Do Your Job should have more to offer and is fancied to defy a penalty to follow up.

No. 2 Do Your Job (Ire) EXC 1.12 Trainer: Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

A Large One Please - 16:00 Ayr

A Large One Please showed plenty of ability when third on his bumper debut at Chepstow last December, putting in some good late work after being left with too much to do, ultimately beaten only five lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating on his reappearance/stable debut, especially when you factor in his scope for further progress.