- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 5
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Ayr Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ayr on Monday...
"...looks sure to take plenty of beating on his reappearance/stable debut..."
Timeform on A Large One Please
Whiskey Lullaby shaped nicely amidst greenness when making her Rules debut in a Newbury bumper in February, lacking the speed of the winner but keeping on well to be beaten just three quarters of a length. She'll be suited by the stiffer test here on hurdling debut, and her experience when previously second in an Irish point will stand her in good stead for the Paul Nicholls yard that continues in top form (15 winners in the last 14 days).
Do Your Job built on his earlier promise to get off the mark over hurdles at Ffos Las recently, asserting in the final 100 yards to win by three lengths in dominant fashion. The opposition this time features a couple of interesting newcomers, but Do Your Job should have more to offer and is fancied to defy a penalty to follow up.
A Large One Please - 16:00 Ayr
A Large One Please showed plenty of ability when third on his bumper debut at Chepstow last December, putting in some good late work after being left with too much to do, ultimately beaten only five lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating on his reappearance/stable debut, especially when you factor in his scope for further progress.
Smart Stat
BEAT BOX - 13:40 Ayr
23% - Brian Hughes' strike rate at Ayr
Recommended bets
Whiskey Lullaby - 12:30 Ayr
Do Your Job - 13:05 Ayr
A Large One Please - 16:00 Ayr
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Ayr 26th Oct (2m4f Mares Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 26 October, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whiskey Lullaby
|Lady Bowes
|Wild Polly
|Etoile Decosse
|Orient Sunset
|Class Bishop Lady
Ayr 26th Oct (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 26 October, 1.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Curlew Hill
|Cadzand
|Confirmation Bias
|Do Your Job
|Wetlands
|Murvagh Beach
Ayr 26th Oct (2m NHF)Show Hide
Monday 26 October, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|A Large One Please
|Fly By Milan
|Freezing Point
|Bayfriars Bobby
|Spider Pig
|Rock Rebel
|Veshenskaya